What began in 2007 as a way to involve the Boothbay community in a bit of gingerbread house building fun has grown into a three-day exhibit of creative confectionery constructions being designed by novice and professional bakers from up and down the coast of Maine. This year’s beloved, bigger-than-ever Gingerbread Spectacular takes place Dec. 15-17 at the historic Boothbay Harbor Opera House.

The event kicks off on Friday, Dec. 15 with the Preview Party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will be the first to view the 2023 prize winners in the categories of Most Spectacular, Best Holiday Spirit, Most Hilarious, Best Representation of a Local Landmark, Best Youth entry, Best High School Class entry and other categories as determined by the judges.

Barney Balch and the Novel Jazz Quartet will play holiday dance music, the bar will be open, and the Friends holiday bake sale table will undoubtedly see brisk business. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best holiday garb or don their finest ugly Christmas sweater and head to the Opera House to toast the gingerbread chefs and the season. No tickets are required, but donations to help the nonprofit Opera House are encouraged.

The Gingerbread Spectacular exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17. Live holiday music performances will take place throughout the event beginning at noon on Saturday, featuring Genie O’Connell & Kerry Jackson and others. In addition to marveling at the creativity behind the dozens of gingerbread creations, visitors can bid on gingerbread entries with the chance of being the high bidder and taking one home for the holidays. The extraordinary Friends bake sale table will also be filled with gifts for giving or eating immediately. Admission is free all day and the event is appropriate for all ages.

The judging team is still being confirmed as of press time, but includes Boothbay’s hospitality queen Bonnie Stover, building professional Pandy Dickinson and Sue Norton bringing her banking talents while reviewing the mortgages taken out on the sweet little homes. Bribing the Gingerbread Judges is fair, anything to secure a win and bragging rights. All bribes will become the property of the Opera House.

The Gingerbread Spectacular is made possible thanks to sponsorship support from The First National Bank, and thanks to anonymous sponsors who want to ensure that this Boothbay holiday tradition continues. Those interested in creating a structure to enter in the Spectacular should contact the Opera House at (207) 633-6855 for entry details.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: