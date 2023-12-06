AUGUSTA — The state agency that oversees child protective services and a legislative oversight committee clashed over access to confidential case records during a hearing in the state’s highest court Wednesday.

“This case is about maintaining the checks and balances inherent in our constitutional system of government,” said Josh Dunlap, an attorney for the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee, in oral arguments before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. The committee sued the Mills administration after being refused access to records involving children who died after contact with the state office in charge of protecting them.

“The question the court must consider is this: Does the legislative branch, as elected representatives of the people of Maine, have the authority to exercise real oversight over government programs that it established by reviewing confidential records?”

Dunlap said the answer to the question is yes and the court should uphold legislative authority to subpoena the documents.

Assistant Attorney General Hunter Umphrey, representing the Department of Health and Human Services, argued that the state has an established framework for conducting investigations into the four 2021 child deaths at issue in the case, and that statute places limits on what information should be released to members of the committee. The records have instead been made available only to the investigative staff preparing reports to the committee.

“We agree this is a vitally important matter and the Legislature needs all the information on this matter that’s appropriate,” Umphrey said. “It’s getting that information. It’s part way through getting that information from the (Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability)… so it’s not necessary for the disclosure to go beyond OPEGA to the GOC.”

Wednesday’s oral arguments before the high court came after the committee moved almost one year ago to appeal a superior court ruling that supported the department’s position that lawmakers should be barred from looking at the records. The court agreed that those records can only be provided to the state’s watchdog agency, the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, which then reports its findings to lawmakers.

The court is expected to issue a written decision on the case at a later date.

This story will be updated.

