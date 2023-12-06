The head of the state’s health and human services department told lawmakers Wednesday she shares their frustration about problems in the state’s child protection system and is working to fix them.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew acknowledged that a high rate of staff turnover was among other challenges confronting the agency.

“This committee’s focus on children who died at the hands of their caregivers has been heart wrenching,” Lambrew said during an opening statement. “Every one of these deaths is a tragedy. Each child lost their chance at a future, and each family has a hole in it that will never fill. We mourn their loss. I mourn their loss. And, I ask myself and lose sleep over the question: could each child have survived if something different had been done within the child welfare system?

“I also share your frustration,” she said. “Performance on some key child welfare metrics has worsened. Staff vacancy rates have risen. It is important to acknowledge that.”

Lambrew also told lawmakers she has listened to caseworker testimony in previous hearings and was angered by reports that caseworkers were discouraged from filing for overtime and disappointed that case workers don’t feel supported. “We are looking into all of it.”

Lambrew is appearing before the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee Wednesday afternoon to answer questions about the state’s child protective services program as it faces scrutiny from lawmakers following a spate of child deaths, several critical reports about the agency’s handling of specific cases and damning firsthand accounts from caseworkers who testified publicly before the committee.

Bobbi Johnson, the recently appointed acting director of the Office of Child and Family Services, also sat before the Government Oversight Committee, which is looking for ways to fix what has been described as “a broken system,” as frustrated and burnout caseworkers leave because of a lack of support from leadership and services for families they serve.

Johnson told lawmakers she would prioritize worker empowerment and well-being.

The session comes a week after Todd Landry resigned as the director of DHHS’ Office Child and Family Services, a position he held since April 2019. Landry, who had been under increasing criticism for his leadership style from lawmakers and caseworkers, cited “personal reasons” as the cause of his resignation, but he did not elaborate.

It also comes amid a series of increasingly critical reports about the state’s involvement in cases leading up to four child deaths that occurred within weeks of each other in the summer of 2021. The oversight committee ordered its watchdog agency, the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, to review and report back on the circumstances surrounding each death. It also is suing DHHS to gain access to the original case files, which the department says are only available to OPEGA, not lawmakers. The Maine Law Court heard oral arguments prior to Wednesday’s meeting.

The most recent report focused on the death of 6-week-old Jaden Harding, whose father, Ronald Harding, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to prison in September. It detailed what it called “errors on top of errors” in the state’s nearly decade-long involvement with the mother, Kayla Hartley, who was not charged in her son’s death.

Child advocates told lawmakers that the issues outlined in that OPEGA report were similar to other cases. They included a lack of understanding about the family’s full history with the department, such as reports of substance exposed infants and reports of physical and sexual abuse.

Gov. Janet Mills and lawmakers have invested millions of dollars into the child welfare system in recent years, but the department’s own reporting has shown a decline in the department’s ability to recognize and prevent repeated maltreatment of children. Landry faced criticism for being reluctant to acknowledge his agency’s shortcomings, focusing instead planning efforts and new state investments.

Additional state investments have included adding caseworker positions to help ease workloads, but the state has struggled to attract and retain employees. That has increased workloads for remaining employees, who are also forced to work overtime shifts to supervise children who are taken into state custody and staying either in offices, emergency rooms or hotels until a foster placement can be found.

Caseworkers, who work in high stress situations and are often subject to the anger and hostility of families, have told GOC members the staffing crisis is largely because of a lack of support and communication from middle and upper-management, as well as a lack of mental health and substance use treatment resources needed to improve child safety and keep families together.

One caseworker said they were working in a “broken system,” citing the lack of support services for families, and another described her office as “war zone,” adding that it feels like she was on a “sinking ship.” Other caseworkers detailed forced overtime, including emergency and overnight shifts that force them to spend less time with their own families.

This story will be updated.

