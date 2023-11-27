The director of Maine’s embattled child welfare agency resigned Monday.

Todd Landry, director of the Office of Child and Family Services, presented his resignation to Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“This letter is to notify you that due to personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation … effective immediately,” Landry wrote. “It has been an honor to serve the State of Maine for these last nearly five years and I thank you for the opportunity to lead this dedicated and skilled team devoted to the health and well-being of Maine children and families.”

A DHHS spokesperson said that Bobbi Johnson, currently the associate director of child welfare services, will serve as the acting director until a permanent director is found.

The resignation comes as lawmakers have been zeroing in on his leadership over the last two years and as caseworkers in the child protection unit have publicly testified about a lack of support from upper management.

Lawmakers on the Government Oversight Committee were informed of Landry’s resignation in an email from DHHS’ director of government relations at around 11 a.m.

The GOC has been receiving detailed reviews of cases in which children with a history with the Department of Health and Human Services were killed by a family member.

The most recent report, compiled by an evaluation of confidential case files and interviews by the Office Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, found “errors on top of errors” leading up to the killing of 3-week-old Jaden Harding.

The GOC has also been hearing public testimony from front line child protective services working, including caseworkers and mandatory reporters, such as school officials.

Caseworkers have told lawmakers that a lack of support with upper management in central office is making it difficult to retain and hire for open caseworker positions. The open positions are leading to increased caseloads and workloads, including mandatory overtime for staffing hotels and emergency rooms where children are in state custody, for existing workers.

Landry did not attend OPEGA’s presentation of the Harding case file. On Wednesday, the GOC is slated to hold a public hearing on their report and hear from more frontline workers.

This story will be updated.

