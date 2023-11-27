Jim Billings, left, the executive director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, and Sean Magenis, the attorney representing the commission, after a hearing with Superior Justice Michaela Murphy in Kennebec County Superior Court on Sept. 15. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

The state commission responsible for overseeing attorneys who take on court-appointed cases has voted to support a new settlement with a Maine civil rights group.

The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services approved the proposed settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine at its monthly meeting Monday afternoon, though the terms of the agreement were not released and still need to be approved by a judge. 

Carol Garvan, the legal director at ACLU of Maine, and chief counsel Zachary Heiden at Kennebec County Superior Court. The organization filed a lawsuit against the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services in 2022. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

The ACLU of Maine sued the commission in March 2022, alleging the state wasn’t keeping up with its Sixth Amendment obligations to provide effective counsel to those who are entitled to it. The ACLU was later granted class-action status.

The two parties have been discussing a settlement for more than a year and reached a deal in August, which Kennebec County Superior Justice Michael Murphy rejected weeks later, saying it offered no emergency relief to the thousands of class members involved, any number of whom may be deprived of meaningful legal representation.

A copy of the new deal was not immediately available Monday afternoon. Spokespeople for the ACLU of Maine and the Office of the Maine Attorney General, which is representing MCILS in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to requests for the document.

Commission members voted on whether to support the new proposed settlement after an hour-long executive session.

MCILS Chair Joshua Tardy said he was supporting the new deal after “careful deliberation.”

Commissioner Donald Alexander was the only member to vote against the agreement because of unspecified reasons that he has “previously articulated extensively.”

This story will be updated.

