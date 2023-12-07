CLASS AA NORTH

CHEVERUS

Coach: Richie Ashley, third year

2022-23 record: 14-6, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Gio St. Onge, sr., G; Leo McNabb, jr., G; Sammy Nzeyimana, jr., PG; Jameson Fitzpatrick, so., C; Maddik Weisberg, sr., F

Outlook: The Stags will miss the dynamic scoring of graduated Silvano Ismail (25.6 points per game), who is doing a prep year at Bridgton Academy. But this should be a well-rounded team competing for a regional title. Guards St. Onge, McNabb and Nzeyimana are all returning starters, three-year starters in the case of captains St. Onge (9.7 points) and Nzeyimana (4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists). McNabb (9.2 points) is an explosive player on offense. Weisberg is also a returning starter. The 6-5 Fitzpatrick, who saw some varsity minutes as a freshman, and 6-6 transfer Rocco DePatsy from Falmouth give Cheverus an improved inside presence. The Stags are picked by AA North coaches as the preseason No. 1.

PORTLAND

Coach: Joe Russo, 34th year

2022-23 record: 16-6, lost in state final

Impact players: Jeissey Khamis, sr., C/F; Kevin Rugabirwa, sr., G; Pepito Girumugisha, sr., G; Drew Veilleux, jr., F; Devin Walker, jr., C; James Johnson, sr., F

Outlook: The Bulldogs graduated three starters and much of their offensive production and defensive presence from last year’s AA North championship squad. Khamis averaged 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds. His 19-point, 19-rebound effort against No. 1 Oxford Hills in the regional final showed he can compete with the best in the state. Rugabirwa (5.9 points per game) and Girumgisha (4.9 points) have played a lot off the bench. The AA North coaches tab Portland as No. 2 in the seven-team league. Russo says if the squad makes steady improvement, it can be “very successful.”

WINDHAM

Coach: Chad Pulkkinen, ninth year

2022-23 record: 5-14, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Quinton Lindsay, sr., F; Blake McPherson, sr., F; Erik Bowen, sr., G; Creighty Dickson, jr., G; AJ Moody, so., G; Tyrie James, so., G

Outlook: Windham returns 13 varsity players and is pegged No. 3 in the AA North preseason poll. Lindsay and the 6-4 McPherson were honorable mention North all-stars a year ago, and Dickson is a skilled 6-2 player. Bowen leads the defense, and sophomore guards Moody and James will be key contributors after seeing plenty of time as freshmen. Pulkkinen expects the Eagles to be above .500 and challenge for a regional title in what is seen as a balanced league.

CLASS AA SOUTH

BONNY EAGLE

Coach: John Trull, sixth year

2022-23 record: 12-8, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Brandt Abbott, sr., F; Terrell Edwards, sr., G; Lucas Drinkwater, sr., F; Kaden Sullivan, sr., C; Davin Andreasen, sr., F

Outlook: The Scots came one disputed last-second shot by Varsity Maine Player of the Year Will Davies of Thornton from reaching the regional final, but will no longer have the commanding presence of 6-8 Eliot Bouchard. Edwards (7.2 points per game) and Brandt are four-year varsity players. The 6-4 Drinkwater will help with the scoring. Bonny Eagle expects to start five seniors and use its youthful bench to provide energy.

DEERING

Coach: Todd Wing, 11th year

2022-23 record: 1-17 in AA North

Impact players: Justin Jamal, jr., G; Evan Legassey, jr., G; Mogga Yanga, jr., F; David Otti, jr., C; Trip Marston, sr., G

Outlook: The Rams make the shift to the South after spending the first seven seasons of Class AA in the North with city-mates Portland and Cheverus. Last year was a youth movement. With the proven outside shooting of Legassey (12.8 points per game), good size with Yanga (6-3) and Otti (6-4), and the overall improvement of Jamal (8.9 points, 81.6% foul shooter), there’s little doubt Deering will be better. How that shakes out in what is projected to be a strong league with little separation from top to bottom remains to be seen.

GORHAM

Coach: Ryan Deschenes, first season

2022-23 record: 13-6, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Ashton Leclerc, sr., G; Gabriel Michaud, sr., G; Caden Smith, sr., F/G; Griffin Gammon, jr., C; Jack Karlonas, jr., F

Outlook: Deschenes, the former coach at Gray-New Gloucester, takes over for retired Mark Karter. The Rams return four starters from last season’s roster. Leclerc (15.5 points per game) is among the state’s better shooters (82% at the line) and scorers. Michaud (8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists) is a strong two-way player, and Smith provides scoring and toughness. The Rams will look for 6-5 Gammon to provide rim protection and a lob threat in their drive and space offense. Gorham has the most firepower returning in AA South.

SANFORD

Coach: Jake Mills, fifth year

2022-23 record: 5-14, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Tanner McCann, sr., G; Makai Bougie, sr., G/F; Brady Adams, jr., G

Outlook: The Spartans bring back their top two scorers in Bougie and McCann. The 6-2 Bougie, a high-volume shooter (only Jaelen Jackson took more shots in AA South a year ago), can stuff the stat sheet. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. McCann (8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds) made 37.5% of his 3-pointers (30 of 80) and shot 88% at the free-throw line. Adams (6.7 points) played well off the bench.

SCARBOROUGH

Coach: Phil Conley, eighth year

2022-23 record: 7-13, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Liam Jefferds, sr., G; Liam Garriepy, sr., F; Blake Harris, sr., F; Carter Blanche, so., G; Spencer Booth, so., C

Outlook: Having a healthy Garriepy could be a big difference maker. The 6-5 forward missed much of last season because of an injury and averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds when he returned. Another reason to expect improvement is the maturation of 6-9 sophomore center Booth and classmate Blanche (8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists) who was an all-SMAA rookie pick. The Red Storm have eight seniors, including 3-point threat Jefferds, Harris (10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds), Nate Glidden and 6-6 center Brayden Couture.

SOUTH PORTLAND



Coach: Kevin Millington, ninth year

2022-23 record: 19-3, won state championship

Impact players: Gabe Galarraga, sr., F; Tom Maloji, jr., G; Manuel Hidalgo, jr., G; Chris Keene, sr., G; Carmine Soucy, jr., G

Outlook: After consecutive state championships, the Red Riots lost a lot. Eight players graduated, including Varsity Maine All-State guard Jaelen Jackson. Starter Jayden Kim (Kents Hill) and rotational player Nafees Padgett (Tilton) transferred to prep schools. The 6-6 Galarraga is among the state’s top players. He can run the court, shoot outside and be an old-fashioned banger down low. Everyone else will have to prove they can handle much bigger roles while playing a schedule with non-South games against Portland (twice), Falmouth, Cheverus, Edward Little and Noble.

THORNTON ACADEMY



Coach: Mike Nelson, first season

2022-23 record: 17-4, lost in regional final

Impact players: Trey Eldred, jr., C; Wyatt Benoit, jr., G; Josh Vallee, sr., F; Josh Ney, sr., F

Outlook: Replacing the production and passing of Varsity Maine Player of the Year Will Davies won’t be easy, but the 6-4 Eldred (7.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds) and Benoit (7.4 points, 41.5% 3-point shooting) are good places to start. Eldred, the lone returning starter, made 52% of his shots, 40.6% behind the arc. Benoit is coming off a Class A football championship as Thornton’s quarterback. The 6-5 Vallee and 6-3 Ney, both reserves a year ago, add some size. Nelson coached Thornton from 1999-2003, going 47-31. Twenty years later, he replaces Bob Davies, who replaced him. Nelson was Skowhegan’s coach for seven seasons, winning a Class A title in 1998.

CLASS A NORTH

CAMDEN HILLS

Coach: Joel Gabriele, first season

2022-23 record: 5-14, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Nolan Ames, so., G; Will Duke, sr., G; Quincy Messer, sr., G

Outlook: An assistant at Camden Hills the past four seasons, Gabriele takes over a team with scoring threats in guards Duke (16.1 points per game, 40 3-pointers, 85% free throws), Messer (15.8 points) and Ames, who was a KVAC Class A all-rookie pick after knocking down 36 3-pointers. Messer is working back from a knee injury. The Windjammers, picked to finish fifth by the league coaches, will be at their best when their many quick and agile guards are in the open court and playing fast.

CLASS A SOUTH

BIDDEFORD

Coach: Justin Tardif, 11th year

2022-23 record: 5-13

Impact players: Drew Smyth, sr., G; Travis Edgerton, sr., G; Julius Searles, so., F; Peter Vitello, sr., F; Owen Sylvain, jr., G; Kelly O’Guinn, so., G

Outlook: The Tigers are looking to return to the playoffs, and Edgerton (10 points per game) and Smyth (8.6), the team’s top on-ball defender, figure to lead the way. Searles, listed at 6-3 on the roster, had a handful of starts as a freshman and could provide a needed inside scoring presence for the perennially undersized Tigers. Biddeford typically is scrappy defensively and looks to translate that into easy buckets.

BRUNSWICK

Coach: Ben Clark, third year

2022-23 record: 6-12

Impact players: Trevor Gerrish, jr., F; Noah Johnson, sr., G; Brendan Shaw, so., G; Cameron Beal, jr., G; Noah Gaghan, sr., F; Humberto Muyenga, so., F

Outlook: The Dragons have a good combination of size and experience at the guard position. The 6-6 Gerrish averaged 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds last season. He’ll be the focus for opposing defenses, but Brunswick also has the 6-4 Gaghan and 6-6 Muyenga if they want to play big. Shaw will be the primary ball handler, while Beal and Johnson can produce scoring. A return to the playoffs seems likely.

FALMOUTH

Coach: Dave Halligan, 37th year



2022-23 record: 17-5, lost in state final

Impact players: Chris Simonds, sr., F; Henry Stowell, sr., G; Charlie Wolak, sr., F; Alex Findlay, sr., G; Billy Birks, jr., G; Davis Mann, jr., G; Raymond Li, sr., C

Outlook: Since the creation of the five-class system, Falmouth has played in six of seven Class A South finals, advancing to the state final in 2016, 2022 and 2023. The Navigators graduated all five starters from last year’s team. Halligan, though, believes the combination of good size, led by the 6-8 Simonds, 6-3 Stowell and 6-4 Wolak, and talented guards who have had to wait their turn, will make his team a contender again. Simonds was averaging a double-double before he was injured just prior to the postseason.

FREEPORT

Coach: Tyler Tracy, third year

2022-23 record: 5-13

Impact players: JT Pound, sr., F; Connor Slocum, sr., G; Will Maneikis, sr., F; Max Maneikis, sr., G; Conner Smith, jr., G

Outlook: The Falcons are a veteran group that wants to play with toughness at both ends of the court and expects to return to the playoffs. The 6-3 Pound, who averaged 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds, was a second-team All-WMC pick last year, while Slocum and Smith are returning double-figure scorers. The Maneikis brothers set the tone defensively. Several players are battling to get into the regular playing rotation.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY



Coach: Dan Thomas, third year

2022-23 record: 9-10, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Gunnar Saunders, sr., PG; Lorenzo Catana Vallemani, sr., G/F; Idan Or, sr., F; Jagger Helwig, jr., G

Outlook: Fryeburg returns 11 of its 15 varsity players, including 10 seniors. The goal is to translate that experience and chemistry into more big wins and become a contender. Saunders, a tough 6-footer, is a returning first-team WMC player who averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals. Catana Vallemani (9 points, 6 rebounds per game), Or (6.5 rebounds) and Helwig are among the players who can expand their games while others step into bigger roles.

GRAY NEW-GLOUCESTER



Coach: Ian McCarthy, first season

2022-23 record: 16-4, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Nate Hebert, sr., G; Aidan Hebert, sr., G; Noah Hebert, sr., G; John Patenaude, jr., G

Outlook: McCarthy, a four-year assistant for the Patriots, takes over for Ryan Deschenes (now at Gorham High) and inherits a team with eight returners, including leading scorer Nate Hebert (20.6 points per game). Hebert’s twin nephews, Aidan and Noah (13.3 points), are strong all-around players who excel at the defensive end. Patenaude is a transfer who averaged 19.7 points for Poland as a sophomore. Overall, it’s a group that loves basketball, McCarthy said, and wants to play an aggressive, unselfish style that is both fun and effective.

GREELY

Coach: Travis Seaver, 12th year

2022-23 record: 8-11, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Jackson Leding, sr., G; Kade Ippolito, jr., F; Ethan Mitchell, jr. G; Andrew Padgett, jr., F; Logan Vergara, sr., G

Outlook: The Rangers graduated four starters, but Seaver thinks they can improve on their record because of increased team quickness and defensive pressure. Leding can score inside or out and sets the tone with his senior leadership. The 6-5 Ippolito averaged 8.7 rebounds. Greely, a recent power in Class A, has three opponents it has never played: Massabesic, Mt. Ararat and Noble.

KENNEBUNK

Coach: Paul Maguire, second year

2022-23 record: 9-10, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Theo Pow, jr., G/F; George Lazos, sr., G/F; Jacob Thompson, sr., G; Cole Perkins, jr., G; Isaac Jensen, jr., F; Sammy Murray, so., G

Outlook: The Rams expect to improve on last year’s solid season. They are led by 6-3 Class A first-team pick Pow, who is dangerous in transition and can distribute. Kennebunk graduated only two players, and its strong depth will be valuable for competitive practices and game contributions. If 6-2 three-sport standout Max Andrews can return from a football knee injury, he would provide another rangy scoring threat.

MARSHWOOD

Coach: Bobby Pratt, sixth year

2022-23 record: 15-6, lost in regional final

Impact players: Ryan Essex, jr., G; Liam Tiernan, jr., G; Ronan Garrett, jr., C; Deshawn Toussaint, jr., G; Colin Barker, jr., G

Outlook: The Hawks have gone 29-12 and reached consecutive regional finals the past two seasons. They graduated five starters and six of their top seven from last season, and this year’s team is all juniors and sophomores eager to fill the void, Pratt said. Tiernan and Essex have the most experience, while the 6-5 Garrett has the potential to be a force at both ends. Toussaint will play the point and Barker has the shooter’s role. A few more losses can be expected. So, too, can a return to the playoffs.

MASSABESIC

Coach: Nick Stacey, first season

2022-23 record: 0-19, lost in AA South quarterfinal

Impact players: N/A

Outlook: Stacey is the Mustangs’ third head coach in three seasons, and he’s trying to emphasize team above all else. He chose to not indicate any individual players. Massabesic had three seniors on last year’s team. The Mustangs are one of seven teams statewide to use the new MPA rule allowing a move down in class if a team has won less than 25% of its combined games over the previous four seasons. Massabesic was 14-61 (18.7%) in that span.

MT. ARARAT



Coach: David Dubreuil, sixth year

2022-23 record: 9-10, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Kasey Bergeron, sr., G; Isaac Wheeler, sr., G; Andrew Clemons, jr., G

Outlook: The Eagles made a seven-win improvement last season with a guard-oriented, defense-first approach and are looking to build on that success. They continue to be a smaller team, with only a few players over 6-0. The team lacks a standout scorer so will look to create turnovers that lead to offense.

NOBLE

Coach: John Morgan, third year

2022-23 record: 7-12, lost in AA South quarterfinal

Impact players: Jamier Rose, jr., G; Bryce Guitard, jr., G; Isaiah Conary, sr., F; Chase Dodier, jr., G; Andrew Marzoli, jr., C; Ashton Mutagoma, jr., G

Outlook: Rose (18.5 points per game) and Guitard (18.0) are one of the state’s top-scoring duos. The Knights now are in Class A because, like Massabesic, they have struggled, going 11-64 over the past four seasons. But last year’s seven wins marked the most since the 2013-14 team went 11-9, Noble’s only winning record since at least 1988. Conary (7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists) is an all-around contributor. Getting 6-8 Marzoli back from injury adds a defensive post presence. With improved foul shooting, this team can be a real contender.

WESTBROOK

Coach: Bryan Hoy, fifth year

2022-23 record: 14-6, lost in regional semifinal

Impact player: Aiden Taylor, sr., F

Outlook: The Blue Blazes graduated six of their rotation players, but the hope is that a strong group of sophomores can support the two returning starters, 6-6 Taylor (9.2 points per game, 7.3 rebounds) and Jackson Young. That sophomore group includes John Cubahiro, Mike Shungu, Dimitri Lubin and football quarterback Gio Staples.

CLASS B SOUTH

CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach: Jeff Mitchell, fourth year

2022-23 record: 11-9, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Alex Van Huystee, sr., G; Eli Smith, jr., G; Ceroi Mello, sr., F; Gabe Berman, sr., G; Owen Bromage, sr., F

Outlook: Cape graduated 12 seniors, meaning this year’s team is new and relatively inexperienced. But it is an athletic group with quickness and a focus on defense, so expect them to stay in most games. Smith is one of top point guards in the league and can score, while the 5-9 Van Huystee is a returning starter who impacts the total game.

LAKE REGION



Coach: Ryan Martin, fifth year

2022-23 record: 8-11, lost in regional prelim

Impact players: Jackson Libby, jr., C; Evan Duprey, sr., PG; Aidan Roberts, jr., G; Jacoby Bardsley, so., PG

Outlook: The Lakers are young and small, but Martin believes their team speed, defense and cohesion will be winning assets that could push them to contender status. The 6-3 Libby (15.8 points per game, 10.8 rebounds) gives them a strong, athletic post presence. Duprey and Bardsley can run the point. The 6-0 Roberts is a versatile player likely to lead the Lakers in scoring.

LINCOLN ACADEMY



Coach: Ryan Ball, 11th year

2022-23 record: 14-6, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Gabe Hagar, sr., G; Tucker Stiles, sr., G; Lucas Houghton, sr., G/F

Outlook: After winning a playoff game and hanging tight with No. 2 Yarmouth in a regional semifinal, the Eagles have 12 returning varsity players who are ready to go farther. Hagar is the top scoring threat and part of a strong senior quintet that sets the intensity level high and uses its defense to create a fast-paced game.

MEDOMAK VALLEY



Coach: Nick DePatsy, 17th year

2022-23 record: 14-6, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Kory Donlin, sr., G/F; Gabe Lash, jr., F/C

Outlook: The Panthers lost six to graduation, including several key players, leaving one of the KVAC’s most consistent programs inexperienced as a group. The veteran 6-4 tandem of versatile scorer Donlin (19 points, five rebounds per game) and defensive standout Lash (12 points, eight rebounds per game) are two proven commodities. The Panthers should easily get DePatsy (395 wins in 31 seasons) to his 400th win.

MORSE

Coach: Chris York, fourth year

2022-23 record: 2-16 in A South

Impact players: Trace McFarland, sr., G; Calin Gould, sr., F

Outlook: Morse is the lone team moving from Class A to B because of the new MPA rule allowing a move down in class if a team has won less than 25% of its games over the previous four years. The Shipbuilders have limited varsity experience but will look to play as fast as possible. That should lead to plenty of opportunities for McFarland, a good shooter. The 6-3 Gould was a significant contributor as a sophomore, but missed his junior season because of an injury. Getting to a preliminary-round game is a possibility.

OCEANSIDE

Coach: Larry Reed, fifth year

2022-23 record: 20-2, lost in state final

Impact players: Carter Galley, sr., G; Cohen Galley, sr., G; Zeb Foster, jr., G; Trevin Ripley, fr., C



Outlook: The Mariners are one of the most experienced, talented teams in the state regardless of classification – and they are itching to go one step farther after losing to Orono, 61-58, in the state final. The Galley twins and Foster started as freshmen. Carter Galley (22.1 points per game, 60 3s) is one of two returning Varsity Maine All-State players (Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier is the other). Cohen Galley (16.7 points) complements with his tough game at the rim, and Foster (9.1 points) runs the point and can be a shut-down defender. Oceanside is the favorite to repeat as regional champ.

POLAND



Coach: Bill Flynn, third year

2022-23 record: 4-14

Impact players: Damon Martin, so., G; Anthony Warren, jr., G; Landon Cooper, so., G; Thomas Hamilton, jr., F; Nick Jamo, fresh., G; Travis West, sr., F

Outlook: Still young, Poland has good experience, led by returners Martin and West. The team will have to find scoring sources, especially with two-year starter John Patenaude transferring to Gray-New Gloucester. The Knights are looking to move up in competitive Class B South, where 10 of 15 teams make the playoffs.

WELLS

Coach: Troy Brown, 16th year

2022-23 record: 5-13

Impact players: Spencer Carpenter, sr., F; Eli Roy, sr., PG; Kayden Springer, sr., G; Jeremy Therrien, jr., PG

Outlook: The Warriors missed the playoffs last season, unusual for a program that went to four straight South finals from 2017-20. Roy, a slinky guard, will look to get to the rim and score or set up Carpenter (12 rebounds per game, best in the Western Maine Conference), and outside threats Springer and Therrien. A deeper roster with juniors Nolan Brown, Tanner Fifield, Ben Greve and sophomores Kevin Bolduc and Darion LeMont will help Wells handle a schedule that includes six games against quality Class A teams.

YARMOUTH

Coach: Ilunga Mutombo, second year

2022-23 record: 16-5, in lost regional final

Impact players: Matt Gautreau, sr., G; Evan Hamm, sr., F; Jack Janczuk, sr. C; Torrey Rogers, jr., G; Justin Dawes, sr., F; Carter Olson, sr., G

Outlook: Gautreau is a poised and gritty 6-0 guard who sets the pace and the tone. Look for 6-3 Hamm (12.2 points per game), physically imposing 6-3 Dawes and the 6-5 Janczuk to force opponents into settling for outside shots. Gautreau and Hamm, among others, will need to score more. The Clippers’ history of success (2022 state champs) indicates another strong season.

YORK

Coach: Jerry Hill, fourth year

2022-23 record: 10-9, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Derek Parsons, sr., G; Connor Roberge, sr., G; Haydn Forbes, sr., F; Lukas Bouchard, jr., C; Ryan Cummins, jr., G; Reece MacDonald, so., G

Outlook: Like Wells, the Wildcats play six quality Class A opponents. That’s actually three fewer than a season ago. York has six returning varsity players, including WMC first-team choice Parsons (13.6 points per game) and second-team pick Bouchard, a 6-5 center who had some double-double games a year ago and averaged 11.2 rebounds.

CLASS C SOUTH

BOOTHBAY



Coach: Dan Hallinan, fourth year

2022-23 record: 12-7, lost in regional prelim

Impact players: Finn Harkins, sr., F; Luke Morley, sr., F; Tyler French, jr., G; Aidric Canada, jr., G; Braden Davis, jr., F

Outlook: The 6-3 Harkins is among the top returners in the Mountain Valley Conference after averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, with the ability to knock down 3s. Morley will likely have a bigger offensive role. The junior class will be pivotal. Canada, a heady multi-sport athlete, will play the point, and French and Davis are scoring threats. Juniors Spencer Wenners and Liam Jacobs are tough-nosed defenders.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY



Coach: Jason Knight, 12th year

2022-23 record: 6-12

Impact players: Nate Oney, sr., G; Moses Semuhoza, jr., F; Jesse Mutagoma, jr., G; Brayden Kloza, so., F

Outlook: The Panthers missed the playoffs last year but used their defense to be competitive throughout the season, allowing only 48.3 points. Scoring more than 46.4 per game will be a goal, and if that happens, NYA can get back to the playoffs. Oney (9.7 points per game) will be a leader and is a 3-point threat.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH



Coach: Matt Regan, sixth year

2022-23 record: 16-3, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Brady Plante, jr., PG: Riley Provencher, jr., PG; Levi Perrone, jr., F; Derek Webber, sr., F; Aidan Hubert, sr., F; Trott Moody, so., G

Outlook: After graduating seven seniors, including 1,000-point scorer Landen Johnson, the Seagulls are relatively young but have the potential to be good and fun to watch. Plante is poised to have a breakout season, and football standouts Provencher, Webber and sophomore Wes Gallant provide athleticism.

SACOPEE VALLEY



Coach: Steve Sawyer, first year

2022-23 record: 5-13



Impact players: Dylan Capano, sr., F; Tyler Easterbrooks, jr., F; Bryce Stacey, jr., G; Payton Young, so., G; Silas Nielsen, so., C

Outlook: Sawyer, 67, was Sacopee’s coach from 1992-99. He will be assisted by his daughter, Josie Nielsen. The Hawks graduated eight seniors, so there is likely to be an adjustment period. The focus will be on defense, and Sacopee should have some rim protectors in Nielsen, who’s 6-7, and Capano and Easterbrooks, who are both 6-2.

TRAIP ACADEMY



Coach: Riley Donovan, first year

2022-23 record: 8-12, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Nick Martine, sr., G; Sam Jordan, jr., G; Terry Gagner, sr., F; Darrion Rooney, jr, G; Colin O’Loughlin, jr., C; Jack Downs, jr., F

Outlook: Donovan, who teaches at Traip, was the head coach at Central High in Corinth from 2015-22. Jordan is the Rangers’ lone returning starter. He and Martine, both 6-1, are expected to be the top scorers. While O’Loughlin is 6-4, the Rangers will probably be the smaller team in most of their games and will focus on defensive intensity to try to create transition buckets.

WAYNFLETE

Coach: Rich Henry, 20th year

2022-23 record: 10-9, lost in regional prelim

Impact players: Nico Kirby, sr., G; Ishan Reese, sr., G; Sam Ribeiro, sr., G/F; Lucas McChesney, jr., G; Jed Alsup, so., F; JJ Carlo, fr., G/F

Outlook: Kirby, who averaged 8.2 rebounds, and Reese are the Flyers’ returning starters. Like many teams, success for Waynflete will depend in large part on how well younger players respond to increased roles. The schedule includes games against Class B Western Maine Conference foes Cape Elizabeth, Lake Region and Poland, as well as quality Mountain Valley Conference programs Monmouth, Boothbay and Winthrop.

CLASS D SOUTH

PINE TREE ACADEMY



Coach: Jeff Davis, fifth year

2022-23 record: 1-15, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Sammy Batista, so., PG/F; Silas Yeaton, jr., G; Rhett Tyson, fr., F; Collin Verrill, fr., G



Outlook: Pine Tree expects to have 10 players in its rotation and will be a good defensive team. Yeaton (10 points per game) led the team in scoring last season. Davis said Tyson and Verrill are “the most ready freshmen” he’s coached. Taking care of the ball on offense is a point of emphasis. Pine Tree has only 12 games on its schedule – the MPA minimum.

WISCASSET

Coach: Jamey Roy, first season

2022-23 record: 1-17 in C South

Impact players: Austin Trask, sr., G; Alex Richard, jr., G/F; Jevar Garricks, jr., G; Ismael Martinez, jr., F; Spencer Pinkham, so., G/F

Outlook: Roy returns as Wiscasset’s coach after a seven-year absence. The Wolverines, along with Telstar and Buckfield, have moved to Class D after winning less than 25 percent of their games the previous four seasons in Class C. Wiscasset has two wins in the past six seasons. Trask is the team’s only senior, and Garricks is the most experienced player.

