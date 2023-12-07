Gabe Galarraga, South Portland senior, forward: The top returning big in AA South, the 6-foot-6 Galarraga has been a key to two straight state championship teams. Now, as the Red Riots’ only returning starter, it’s his time to be the focal point after averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds as a junior.

Carter Galley, Oceanside senior, guard: Galley led the Mariners in scoring, averaging 22.1 points with 60 3-pointers on 45% shooting beyond the arc, with extended range. A returning Varsity Maine All-State pick, he and his twin brother, Cohen (16.7 points per game), led Oceanside to the Class B South championship before the Mariners fell to Orono, 61-58, in the state final.

Liam Garriepy, Scarborough senior, forward: Regarded by New England Recruiting Report as the No. 2 senior in Maine (excluding prep schools) behind Hampden Academy’s Zack McLaughlin, Garriepy can shoot from outside, work off the dribble and be an inside scorer. In six games last year after returning from an injury, he averaged over 11 points.

Trevor Gerrish, Brunswick junior, forward: The athletic 6-6 Gerrish looks to lead Brunswick back to the postseason after a 6-12 season. He averaged 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds as a sophomore, leading the team in both categories.

Gabe Hagar, Lincoln Academy senior, guard: Hagar, a four-year varsity player, averaged 21 points as a junior and led the Eagles in 3-pointers. He’s also a strong finisher at the rim, a smart defender, and a team leader who puts winning first for a veteran expected to contend in Class B South. He could reach 1,000 career points this winter.

Jeissey Khamis, Portland senior, center: With soft hands for a big guy, Khamis could emerge as the best overall post player in the state if he consistently plays close to the level he showed in his 19-point, 19-rebound effort in the AA North final, when he dominated top-ranked Oxford Hills’ big, burly frontcourt.

Ashton Leclerc, Gorham senior, guard: The 6-1 three-year starter with a diversified offensive game averaged 15.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season for a 13-win team that has an experienced core and is looking to get past the quarterfinal round.

Jackson Leding, Greely senior, guard: The Rangers’ lone returning starter and most experienced player, the 6-1 Leding is a three-level scorer and third-year varsity player who should improve on his consistent 8-to-10 points per game output from last season.

Jamier Rose, Noble junior, guard: One of the top players in AA South last season, the 5-11 guard and his junior running mate, Bryce Guitard, lead the Knights into Class A. As a sophomore, Rose was second in AA South in scoring (18.5 points per game), fourth in rebounding (6.8), and second in assists (5.6).

Gunnar Saunders, Fryeburg Academy senior, guard: A first-team Western Maine Conference pick last year after averaging 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals, the sturdy 6-footer leads an experienced team with 10 seniors and 11 returning varsity players that aims to improve on a 9-10 season.

