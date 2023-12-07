BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick girls basketball team rolled through Class A South en route to competing for a Gold Ball last season.

The Dragons expect another deep playoff run this season.

Here’s a look at some of the Midcoast girls basketball teams this winter:

BRUNSWICK

The Dragons fell short of a Class A championship last year, falling to Lawrence. Despite the loss, Brunswick returns plenty of talent and is seeking to avenge that loss to the Bulldogs.

“(We) return four starters and will play a somewhat different style after the graduation of our point guard,” said head coach Sam Farrell, entering his 15the season in Brunswick. “(Our) defensive mindset will dictate everything we do. Goal is to get back to states with a better outcome.”

Second-team all-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference all-star Dakota Shipley returns for her senior season and is joined by junior Lexi Morin, who captured the Class A South Tournament Most Valuable Player Award last February.

Seniors Abby St. Pierre, Maddy Werner and Emily Doring also return and will provide senior leadership. Juniors Kyra Fortier and Eva Harvie should also make an impact.

MT. ARARAT

Last season, the young Eagles finished 14-5 and reached the A South quarterfinals. This year, with their entire starting lineup returning, expectations for the Eagles are higher.

“(We) return with experience and have depth,” fifth-year coach Julie Petrie said. “We are looking to play with an upbeat tempo, use our athleticism while playing team-style basketball and to be playing our best basketball late in the season, all while working for a deeper playoff run.”

Junior Cali Pomerleau returns to help pace the offense. The guard was a first-team all-KVAC selection as a sophomore. She will be joined in the backcourt with classmates Avery Beal and Elena Willis. Willis and Pomerleau were also named to the conference all-defensive team.

Sophomores Julianna Allen, second-team all-conference forward, and Kayleigh Wagg will provide strength at the forward position. Junior Kennedy Lampert should also make a big impact.

Senior forwards Abbie Doble, Lucy Jackson, Sarah Haskell and Calista Kinney will see important minutes. Sophomore guard Ava Hanson, senior guard Bri Meeks and sophomore forward Emma Berry add depth. Newcomers to the Eagles this year are sophomore guards Jenna Jensen and Jaelyn Jensen.

MORSE

The Shipbuilders are moving from Class A to B this season.

“We are hoping that this move, along with our improvements from last season, leads to more competitive games and wins,” second-year coach Sarah Morris said. “We are looking for some returning players to step into much bigger roles this season.”

Morse returns a trio of student-athletes whp garnered post season honors last season. The team’s top rebounder, Haley Kirkpatrick, was KVAC honorable mention last year as a junior. Classmate Edie McKay and Reese Darling earned all-defensive team and all-rookie team homors, respectively.

Joining Kirkpatrick and McKay is sophomore Bekah Plummer. Darling will be in the backcourt with juniors Zoey Avery and Danica Snyder.

“As a team we are going to continue making steady improvements within our individual and team skills, as well as continue the growth we’ve made in building up the culture of the program. We want to be playing our best basketball by February,” Morris added.

FREEPORT

The Falcons enjoyed some late-season success last year as they reached the Class B South semifinals.

Mia Levesque, Sydney Gelhar and sophomore Emily Groves all return. So, too, do Izzy Orlando, Abby Cormier and Maddie Cormier.

Sixth-year coach Seth Farrington and company have goals to be playing their best basketball late in the season.

“I’m excited to see how we respond to our semifinals run last year,” Farrington said. “We have enough talent for another good run in February, but it will all come down to how well we work together.”

RICHMOND

Richmond also returns several talented players. The Bobcats finished 14-3, winning the East-West Conference and earning the fifth seed in the Class C South playoffs. The Bobcats fell to Hall-Dale in the quarterfinals.

The Bobcats are led by a trio of senior captains: two-time conference all-star Izzy Stewart; three-year starter Lila Viselli; and returning starter Payton Cray. Three-year starter Breonna Dufresne also returns to the lineup.

“Our goals are to improve as the season progresses, have fun along the way and make the bus ride to the ACC (Augusta Civic Center) in February,” said 10th-year head coach Mike Ladner.

Also returning for Richmond are juniors Darby Flanagan and Emma Valley and sophomore Kaelyn Brillant. Newcomers include seniors Maicala Onnen and Zara Damien, along with freshmen Ella Briand, Livy Mason, Sam Leathers and Mora Griffin.

