TOPSHAM — The high school boys basketball season tips off Friday night and several Midcoast teams are hoping for sustained success this winter.

Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference rivals Mt. Ararat and Brunswick will once again battle in Class A South, while Freeport will lean on its senior leadership to contend in B South.

Here’s a look at how some of the Midcoast teams shape up this winter:

MT. ARARAT

The Eagles last season finished 9-9 and slipped into the Class A South tournament as the No. 8 seed.

This year, expectations are higher for a team that returns several key players and adds some key newcomers.

“Making the playoffs is a goal of ours every year,” said sixth-year coach David Dubreuil. “We will play great team defense, move the ball well on offense and plan to compete with every team this year.”

Seniors Kasey Bergeron (guard) and Isaac Wheeler (forward) provide valuable leadership and experience. Juniors Andrew Clemons, Caleb Murphy, Nick Creek and Nolan Greenleaf should also make big contributions.

Murphy is one of the top guards in A South, while Clemons brings needed versatility to an already deep team.

Furthermore, the emergence of Joe Kessler, a dominant post player, makes the Eagles an instant A South title contender. The 6-foot-2 Kessler is a threat to score anywhere on the court and will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses all season.

Kessler made his presence felt early with a standout performance at both ends of the floor in a preseason win over Hall-Dale.

BRUNSWICK

The Dragons missed out on the postseason after going 6-12 last season but they have plenty to look forward to this winter.

Brunswick returns 6-6 junior forward Trevor Gerrish, who led the Dragons in scoring (17.5 points a game) and rebounding (12.5 a game). Gerrish was also a KVAC second team selection and an A South first team selection. “Trevor’s size and athleticism will draw a lot of attention from opponents this season,” said third-year coach Ben Clark. The Dragons also return senior guard Noah Johnson and 6-4 Noah Gaghan who will provide senior leadership. Brunswick will also turn to 5-11 sophomore guard Brendan Shaw for primary ball handling responsibilities, according to Clark. The Dragons also expect big contributions from junior guard Cam Beal and new arrival Humberto Muyenga, a 6-6 forward. “(We will) look to take a big step forward as a program this season and compete for a playoff spot in a competitive Class A South,” Clark said. FREEPORT The Falcons will suit up a senior-laden team and will look for strong contributions from some underclassmen as well. Senior JT Pound, a 6-3 forward, earned second-team Western Maine Conference honors last season after averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds a game. Senior Connor Slocum and junior Conner Smith return to lead the backcourt. Both averaged at least 10 points a game last winter. Brothers Max and Will Manekis return and will help set the tone defensively for the Falcons. Freeport will be without senior forward Cody Wall, who will miss the season with an injury. He will be picked up by senior guards Ben Simon and Dylan Forester. Juniors Bryce Dwyer and Alex Berry also return. Sophomores Drew Pound and Mason Vintinner add needed depth. “We should be deeper with a year of growth from a lot of our guys who are battling for rotation spots. We have high expectations for ourselves,” said Tyler Tracy, who is entering his 14th season coaching varsity basketball, his third at Freeport. “Our strength will be playing physically and with toughness on both ends. The key will be doing it consistently.” MORSE Fourth-year coach Chris York is looking for his young Shipbuilders to play an up-tempo style to improve on last year’s 2-15 season, highlighted by an exciting late-season win over Brunswick. “We are a young and inexperienced team that is going to run, run, run,” he said. “With our relentless style of play, I expect us to be very competitive this year, even though we’ve only got a couple of guys that have logged any varsity minutes. The goal is to play like we are down four with 40 seconds to go, the entire game.”

