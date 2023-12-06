Bailey Breen, Oceanside junior, center: Breen followed up her attention-grabbing debut with a dominant sophomore season, and can fight through double teams to take over games. She averaged 23.8 points and 9.8 rebounds, and the attention she commands should help her teammates get good looks.

Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus senior, guard: Bound next season for the University of Maine, Fitzpatrick was a Varsity Maine All-State pick and the Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists last winter. The best player in the state? It’d be hard to come up with a better one.

Ellie Gay, Gorham senior, forward: How did the Rams go from a .500 record to the Class AA final last winter? Gay’s playoff efforts, which included 21 points in an AA South semifinal and 20 points in the regional final, were a big reason. For the season, she averaged 14.4 points.

Caroline Hartley, Scarborough senior, forward: It was a so-so season for Scarborough, but there was nothing so-so about Hartley, who averaged 19.5 points and can shoot, drive and score any other way she needs. The Red Storm should be better this season, and she’s a reason why.

Emma Lizotte, Thornton Academy senior, center: Lizotte joins the Golden Trojans after averaging 17 points and 10.2 rebounds a season ago at Cheverus. Few, if any, match her ability to finish inside, challenge shots and rebound, but Coach Suzanne Rondeau praises Lizotte’s game IQ above all else.

Related Keep up with all the action through the Varsity Maine newsletter

Maren Maxon, Wells junior, guard: A first-team all-Western Maine Conference pick last season, Maxon averaged 12.4 points per game to lead the Warriors. Wells has just 10 players in the program this year, so it’ll be leaning heavily on Maxon to be a scoring presence night in and night out.

Advertisement

Julissa McBarron, Sanford senior, guard: McBarron emerged as a player for defenses to focus on last season, finishing with 16.6 points per game. She’s good late in games, and if Sanford is going to challenge for a top spot in AA South, she’ll need a big season.

Addisen Sulikowski, Thornton Academy senior, guard: A dangerous deep shot and relentless ability to attack the basket make Sulikowski a Miss Maine Basketball candidate. She averaged 13.6 points and can also hound the opponent’s top player on defense.

Sarah Theriault, Marshwood junior, guard/forward: Theriault averaged 12 points last season, and she’s looking to develop further into one of Class A South’s top players. She also averaged nine rebounds, and showcased her defensive intensity with three steals per contest.

Kytana Williamson, Medomak Valley junior, guard: The energy level picks up noticeably when Williamson’s on the floor. She can shoot and drive, evidenced by her 13.1 points per game, but defense (KVAC-leading 5.2 steals per game) is her calling card.

Send questions/comments to the editors.