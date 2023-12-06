CLASS AA NORTH

CHEVERUS

Coach: Bill Goodman, fifth year

2022-23 record: 18-3, lost in regional final

Impact players: Maddie Fitzpatrick, sr., G; Ruth Boles, sr., F; Megan Dearborn, sr., G; Rachel Feeley, jr., G; Anna Goodman, so., G

Outlook: The Stags lost key pieces, but this is still a team with the potential to be at the top of Class AA North. Fitzpatrick is the returning Gatorade Player of the Year, a Varsity Maine All-State selection, and one of the most dynamic players in the state. She will be a Miss Maine Basketball favorite. Boles and Dearborn impressed in flashes last year and will now be go-to players. Two keys for the Stags are being able to defend as a team, and avoiding mistakes while handling the ball against pressure. Cheverus has work to do, but the ceiling is high.

PORTLAND

Coach: Abby Hasson, fourth year

2022-23 record: 3-16, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Baleria Yugu, jr., PG; Inas Alaari, sr., PF; Ainsley McCrum, sr., F/C; Lucy Tidd, sr., G; Emma Shaw, sr., F; Hannah Hawkes, sr., G/F

Outlook: With eight seniors, this will be one of the veteran teams in the class. Yugu is a dynamic athlete running the point for the second straight year, and she’ll lead a team that loves to spring into the fast break after each rebound. McCrum returns to lend some size inside, Tidd started last season and Alaari will bring athletic talent to the post after missing last season. Hasson expects more poise from the team than in years past. “(There’s a) lot of seniority, lot of leadership, which will help us,” she said.

WINDHAM

Coach: Brody Artes, 12th year

2022-23 record: 11-8, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Stella Jarvais, jr., F; Mallory Muse, sr., G; Marley Jarvais, so., F; Bri Duarte, so., G/F; Neve Ledbetter, so., G

Outlook: Athletic talent is in ample supply at Windham, but with only one senior and one junior, varsity experience is not. As a result, the Eagles go into the season as a work in progress, with good upside but an identity to establish. Artes has good pieces to work with. Stella Jarvais has become a player to build around, Muse has improved from last year, Duarte can play any position, and Ledbetter is poised to take over at point guard. A top-five or top-six spot in AA North is a reasonable expectation.

CLASS AA SOUTH

BONNY EAGLE

Coach: Danielle Pinkham, second year

2022-23 record: 8-11, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Madelyn Violette, sr., PG; Sophia Gaudiano, jr., G; Charley McAvoy, jr., F; Kylie Cole, so., G

Outlook: Experience is in short supply for the Scots, who return only five players from last year’s team. Still, Coach Pinkham thinks her team should be competitive. Violette will be the main cog in the offense after averaging 9.2 points and ranking eighth in the conference with 1.6 3-pointers made per contest. Gaudiano is poised for a bigger role on offense.

GORHAM

Coach: Laughn Berthiaume, 17th year

2022-23 record: 12-10, lost in state final

Impact players: Ellie Gay, sr., F; Kalin Curtis, sr., F; Summer Gammon, sr., F; Vanessa Walker, jr., G; Julia Reed, jr., G; Lauren Dunbar, so., G

Outlook: Confidence is high in Gorham. Every starter from last year’s South championship team is back, as is Vanessa Walker, who was enjoying an impressive start before suffering a season-ending injury. With so much continuity, the Rams should have the wherewithal to both handle and apply pressure, and with their level of experience, they should have the poise for any tight spot they encounter. If Gorham defends well and finds a way to win or at least compete on the boards, it’ll be a team to beat.

MASSABESIC

Coach: Joe Parsons, first year

2022-23 record: Did not play varsity schedule

Impact players: Lydia Desrochers, jr., G; Candace Daigle, jr., F; Chloe Grover, so., F; Madi Van Brocklin, fr., G/F

Outlook: The season may have its comeback story of the year before opening night. After being forced to drop out of varsity play because of a small roster last year, the Mustangs have 27 players in their program and are back in business. Don’t sleep on this team; Desrochers was all set to be an impact player at point guard before tearing her ACL prior to last season, Daigle brings tenacious defense, and Grover has a good mid-range game. Van Brocklin, a lefty, has a good shot and court awareness and should play a key role.

NOBLE

Coach: Tom Hayward, second year

2022-23 record: 0-19, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Taylor Gnirk, jr., PG; Grace Roberts, jr., F; Ashley Merchant, so., G; Lauren Cooley, sr., F; Lynsey Ham, so., G; Avery Allender, so., G

Outlook: For Noble, this season will be about improvement and building upon a foundation for coming seasons. Six players are back from last year’s team, but Hayward said the lineup is still in flux. “Hopefully our greatest asset will be the fact that we will play hard every minute of every game,” he said. “All indications are that that will be the case.”

SANFORD

Coach: Rossie Kearson, seventh year

2022-23 record: 13-7, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Julissa McBarron, sr., G; Hailey Tarbox, sr., F; Sadie Sevigny, jr., F; Shelby McLeod, sr., G; Ava Hudson, so., F

Outlook: The Spartans were strong last year but fell in an overtime-heartbreaker in the regional semifinals. With seven players back, including four starters, Sanford should have a real chance of making a deep playoff run. This will be a strong defensive team with a proven scorer in McBarron (16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds per game). Coach Kearson said the key for Sanford’s success is finding scoring options around her.

SCARBOROUGH

Coach: Mike Giordano, 11th year

2022-23 record: 9-11, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Caroline Hartley, sr., F; Emerson Flaker, jr., G; Megan Rumelhart, jr., G; Ellie Rumelhart, jr., G; Isabel Freedman, jr., G

Outlook: Four starters are back, and five altogether who logged heavy minutes, and the Red Storm are ready to compete for the top of the class. Scarborough should have two of the region’s top players in Hartley (19.5 points per game, best in AA South) and Flaker, who Giordano said should take on more of a scoring role. This will be a team that plays fast and is aggressive on defense, which should lead to offensive chances. To be a championship contender, though, the Red Storm will need to create their own offense, too.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach: Lynne Hasson, 11th year

2022-23 record: 9-10, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Emma Travis, jr., G/F; Caleigh Corcoran, so., G; Destiny Peter, so., F; Nyeerah Padgett, so., C

Outlook: Two starters return in Travis (9.4 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 steals per game) and Corcoran (6.6 rebounds, 3.5 steals), while the 6-foot Peter and 6-2 Padgett are primed to take over as starters. Size will be a strength, as will defense, but the Red Riots will have to overcome their youth – there are no seniors in the lineup. This is likely to be a different team in February than it is in December, as there’s room to grow.

THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach: Suzanne Rondeau, first year

2022-23 record: 18-2, lost in regional final

Impact players: Emma Lizotte, sr., C; Addisen Sulikowski, sr., G; Kylie Lamson, so., G; Kate LeBlanc, sr., F; Hannah Kenniston, fr., G

Outlook: Few teams are generating preseason buzz like the Golden Trojans. The addition of Lizotte, who transferred after averaging 17 points and 10.2 rebounds at Cheverus, brings a Miss Maine Basketball candidate to a mix that already included fellow Miss Maine hopeful Sulikowski (13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3 steals per game) and Lamson, a knockdown shooter who was one of the state’s best freshmen a season ago. LeBlanc and Kenniston, an impressive freshman, should round out the lineup. This is a team with Gold Ball aspirations.

CLASS A NORTH

CAMDEN HILLS

Coach: Samantha Bragg, third year

2022-23 record: 10-9, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Kirsten Jones, sr., G/F; Rose Tohanczyn, jr., F; River Bell, jr., F; Leah Jones, so., PG; Maddie Cronkite, so., G

Outlook: It would be hard to find a team in the state that enjoyed a better turnaround than the Windjammers, who went from winless in 2021-22 to double-digit victories last winter. Camden Hills returns three starters, including Leah Jones, who ran the point as a freshman and became a top scorer. Tohanczyn finishes well under the basket, Kirsten Jones and Bell are good rebounders, and Cronkite can shoot. With an up-tempo style, Camden Hills could be a top-four team in A North.

CLASS A SOUTH

BRUNSWICK

Coach: Sam Farrell, 15th year

2022-23 record: 19-3, lost in state final

Impact players: Maddy Werner, sr., F; Dakota Shipley, sr., F; Lexi Morin, jr., F; Emily Doring, sr., G; Abrielle St. Pierre, jr., F; Eva Harvie, jr., G

Outlook: The Dragons were a win away from a state championship last year, and they have the makings of a championship contender again. Werner and Shipley are both over 6 feet but play different styles; Werner is a true post presence, while Shipley has an inside-out game. Morin has played all five positions, Doring can get red-hot from the perimeter, and St. Pierre adds another post presence. Harvie will take over for Kelsie Carlton at point guard, but the Dragons are likely to be more of an equal-opportunity offense.

DEERING

Coach: Mike Murphy, 19th year

2022-23 record: 4-15, lost in AA North quarterfinal

Impact players: Maya Gayle, sr., G; Natalie Santiago, sr., G; Shay Rosenthal, sr., G

Outlook: The new rule allowing some struggling programs to move down a class could lead to a return to form for the Rams, who Coach Murphy said should be improved after a second straight four-win campaign in AA North. Leading the way for Deering will be Gayle, who averaged 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds, while Santiago will look for double figures after averaging 7.4 points. The Rams are seeking their first winning season since 2016-17.

FALMOUTH

Coach: Dawn Armandi, seventh year

2022-23 record: 12-8, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Emily Abbott, sr., G; Maddy Christman, sr., C

Outlook: The Navigators have big shoes to fill after losing Anna Turgeon and her 20 points per game to graduation, but they have the pieces to still be a top four or five team in the region. Abbott averaged 11 points last year and is a knockdown shooter when she’s on. The 6-foot-1 Christman averaged six points and 10 rebounds and could improve as an offensive factor after emerging as one of the region’s top post defenders. Six seniors are back and eight varsity players return altogether, so leadership should be a strength.

FREEPORT

Coach: Seth Farrington, sixth year

2022-23 record: 11-9, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Sydney Gelhar, jr., G; Maddie Cormier, jr., F; Emily Groves, so., F; Abigail Cormier, so., F

Outlook: The Falcons suffered a blow just before the start of the season with the loss of Izzy Orlando to a torn ACL, but the pieces are in place to be a playoff team again. Maddie Cormier is an intense player who can score inside and defend all five positions, Groves is a breakout candidate who can finish well and shoot from the elbow, and Gelhar and Abigail Cormier can drive and cut to the basket for points. Freeport should play fast and up-tempo, and there’s talent for this to be a top-five or top-six team in A South.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY

Coach: Kristen Stacy, second year

2022-23 record: 7-11

Impact players: Sydney Shaw, sr., G; Mina Milosovic, sr., F; Jilyan Byrne, sr., G; Marta Bajic, sr., G/F; Maya Mahan, sr., F

Outlook: There are only 10 players on the roster, but this is a team with some talent. Shaw, who has a forward’s height with a guard’s game, averaged 16.2 points (second in the Western Maine Conference) along with 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game, while Milosevic averaged 15.8 points and a conference-leading 12 rebounds. Byrne and Bajic can also put in points behind the top two scorers. This could be a playoff team, provided the thin roster doesn’t prove too much of a detriment.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER

Coach: Mike Andreasen, 13th year

2022-23 record: 17-4, lost in regional final

Impact players: Ali Portas, sr., G; Ellie Steele, sr., F; Izzy Morelli, jr., F; Laney Farrar, jr., G; Ella Kenney, so., G

Outlook: The Patriots had a young core last winter but were one of A South’s final two teams standing. They should be a tough out again. Morelli was a double-digit scorer at 11 points per game and a first-team All-WMC pick as a sophomore, while Portas (9.1 points per game) was a team leader in crunch time and should step into that role again. Add in Steele, who was a WMC All-Defensive pick, and Kenney, who impressed as a freshman, and this should be a top team in the region again. The catch? The Patriots graduated much of their size, so rebounding could be an issue.

GREELY

Coach: Todd Flaherty, eighth year

2022-23 record: 8-11, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Lauren Hester, sr., G; Asja Kelman, sr., G; Kylie Crocker, sr., G; Cece Berthiaume, jr., G

Outlook: The Rangers slumped last season after reaching the Class A final the year before, so now the goal is to make their way back up the regional hierarchy. Helping in that regard is the return of 10 varsity players, including All-WMC second-teamer Kelman (7.4 rebounds per game), all-defensive pick Crocker, and Berthiaume, who steps in as the point guard for Sophia Ippolito. This is a deep team that will be able to play quick or rely on size in the half court. Greely, however, will need to find a go-to scorer for those late-game moments.

KENNEBUNK

Coach: Rob Sullivan, 28th year

2022-23 record: 6-12

Impact players: Skylar Holder, jr., C; Cenzie Cunningham, jr., G; Kendall Therrien, so., G/F; Addie Clark, so., G

Outlook: After a winless 2021-22 season, the Rams improved last year and hope to be in the running for a tournament spot this season. There’s promise, with eight returning players and three returning starters in Holder (six points, eight rebounds per game), Therrien (eight points) and Cunningham (3.3 steals). Kennebunk will benefit from having Clark available after an injury caused her to miss all of her freshman season; she will be in the running for a starting spot. Sullivan likes the depth that will allow him to use a rotation of nine players.

MARSHWOOD

Coach: Angie Littlefield, third year

2022-23 record: 12-7, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Sarah Theriault, jr., G/F; Natalie Lathrop, so., G; Piper Catanese, so., G; Kaley Donovan, sr., F

Outlook: The Hawks suffered a blow after last year’s strong season, losing nine seniors. Marshwood, however, has one of the region’s top players in Theriault, who averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game, as well as three steals. Apart from her, numbers and experience are low, but there’s plenty of speed and athletic talent. The Hawks still aim to be a playoff team, but getting there will require effort plays to win in the margins and get the advantage over bigger, deeper teams.

MT. ARARAT

Coach: Julie Petrie, fifth year

2022-23 record: 14-5, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Cali Pomerleau, jr., G; Kennedy Lampert, jr., G; Avery Beal, jr., G; Julianna Allen, so., F; Jenna Jensen, so., G

Outlook: This will be a deep team, the deepest Petrie said she’s had since she arrived. Pomerleau, the team’s leading scorer a season ago, and Lampert, the point guard, are going into their third year as starters, while Beal also started last season and provides a good shooting touch. Twin sisters Jenna and Jaelyn Jensen have transferred to Mt. Ararat after a year at Cheverus and should contribute right away. Forwards Allen and Kayleigh Wagg and guard Elena Willis also will have roles, making this team a sure favorite in A South.

WESTBROOK

Coach: John Young, second year

2022-23 record: 11-8, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Kylie Young, jr., G; Taylar Hodge, jr., F; Lyla Dunphe, so., G; Audrey Doolittle, so., G; Mackenzie Hall, jr, G

Outlook: The Blue Blazes should be a team on the rise. They finished with their first winning season since 2008, according to Coach Young, and bring back seven players as they look to continue trending upward. Kylie Young (9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds per game), Hodge (9.4 points) and Dunphe (5.8 points) are returning starters, Doolittle and Hall should take on bigger roles, and freshman Hattie Clark and sophomore Jorden Staples, who missed last year because of an ACL injury, should contribute. If the Blazes protect the ball, they’ll be strong.

CLASS B SOUTH

BIDDEFORD

Coach: Jeannine Paradis, third year

2022-23 record: 0-18 in A South

Impact players: Hannah Smith, sr., C; Riley Langevin, sr., G; Ayla Lagasse, jr., G; Jordyn Crump, fr., G; Anna Smyth, fr., F

Outlook: It’s been a dreary two years for the Tigers, but the outlook for this season is far sunnier. Langevin and Smith return as starters. Langevin can run the point and penetrate, and Smith is a strong rebounder with a good shot. Watch for Lagasse, an excellent athlete who missed last season, to make an impact, as well as AAU-playing freshmen Smyth and Crump, the latter of whom has already drawn interest from Boston College. This should be a quick team that brings pressure throughout the floor.

CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach: Chris Casterella, 17th year

2022-23 record: 4-14

Impact players: Grace Callahan, sr., G; Emma Phillips Vila, sr., G; Mei Martinez, jr., G; Genevieve Carignan, so., G

Outlook: Falling numbers have hurt a program that will use this season to acclimate to the varsity pace. Casterella will use the season as a teaching and learning experience for a young team, and that experience should prepare both seasoned and new players to compete more in coming years.

LAKE REGION

Coach: Doug Banks, second year

2022-23 record: 13-6, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Ava Smith, sr., C; Abby Lavoie, sr., G; Bella Smith, jr., G; Margo Tremblay, jr., G; Alison Bourgoin, so., G

Outlook: The Lakers were a young team last year but still emerged as a contender in B South. This year, they should be even better. Ava and Bella Smith, Lavoie and Tremblay return as starters, Bourgoin is ready to step in for Melissa Mayo to run the point. Lake Region will feature a rare mix of quickness and intensity on the perimeter and size near the basket, allowing it to play up-tempo and challenge shots in the paint. Tremblay, a good shooter, and the Smiths should be scoring threats. Expect this team to play hectic defense.

LINCOLN ACADEMY

Coach: Cagney O’Brien, first year

2022-23 record: 6-12

Impact players: Mariam DeLisle, jr., G; Scarlett O’Brien, jr., G; Natalie Kaler, sr., G

Outlook: The Eagles have their top scorer back in DeLisle, who averaged 11 points per game, as they look to improve and sneak into the Class B playoffs. DeLisle is also a good defensive guard who uses her reach and length to get steals. Kaler could be the team’s No. 2 scorer, and O’Brien is a good defender and rebounder despite her 5-3 height. Lincoln also has a strong group of 11 freshmen, so this is a team poised to take steps forward over the coming years.

MEDOMAK VALLEY

Coach: Lindsay Vinal, first year

2022-23 record: 13-7, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Kytana Williamson, jr., G; Maya Cannon, sr., F; Katherine McKenney, sr., G; Audrey Jackson, jr., F; Chloe Fox, so., F

Outlook: The Panthers will have a good mix of size and speed. Cannon, who had 24 rebounds in a playoff victory over Lake Region, is as good on the glass as anyone, and Williamson is both a talented scorer (13.1 points per game) and a terrific defender (5.2 steals). Jackson can hurt teams when given too much space to shoot, and Fox is much improved from her freshman year. There are some injury woes to get through early on, but Medomak will be tough.

MORSE

Coach: Sara Morris, second year

2022-23 record: 2-16 in A South

Impact players: Haley Kirkpatrick, sr., F; Edie McKay, sr., G; Zoey Avery, jr., G; Reese Darling, so., G; Bekah Plummer, so., G/F

Outlook: Now playing down a class, the Shipbuilders will try to turn some improvements made last season into victories. Kirkpatrick averaged nine points and nine rebounds, while Darling was a KVAC All-Rookie selection and McKay was named to the conference’s all-defensive team. There are good pieces, but Morse has some questions, one of which is who will run the show on offense after point guard Danielle Bryant’s graduation. If the Shipbuilders can avoid turnovers and find scoring, they will see improvements.

OCEANSIDE

Coach: Matt Breen, fifth year

2022-23 record: 20-1, lost in regional final

Impact players: Bailey Breen, jr., C; Aubrianna Hoose, jr., G; Renee Ripley, so., G; Caitlyn Lamb, sr., F/C; Sophie Daggett, sr., F/C

Outlook: The Mariners aren’t as loaded as they were last year, given the graduations of sharpshooter Audrey Mackie and defensive standout Abby Waterman. They should, however, still be a potent team. Breen returns as the conference’s top player after averaging 23.8 points and 9.8 rebounds, and Hoose is poised to thrive in a bigger role after being the team’s fourth option. As a shooter, Ripley could provide an outside threat like Mackie did last season. With plenty of size – Breen, Lamb and Daggett are over 6 feet – the Mariners will be tough.

WELLS

Coach: Sandi Purcell, second year

2022-23 record: 17-3, lost in regional semifinal

Impact players: Maren Maxon, jr., G; Kendall Maxon, jr., G; Hailey Marshall, jr., G; Megyn Mertens, so., F; Payton Fazzina, so., G

Outlook: It’s a small crew for Wells, which only has 10 players, but the Warriors bring back some key players from last year’s team. Maren Maxon was a first-team all-Western Maine Conference pick, Mertens was a third-team pick as a freshman and could turn into one of the conference’s top players, and Marshall was a WMC all-defensive team selection. The top-end talent for this team is very good, but low numbers are tough to overcome for any team. Purcell has been preaching conditioning, and if the Warriors are able to stay fresh, they’ll be a tough foe.

YARMOUTH

Coach: Tom Panozzo, second year

2022-23 record: 8-12, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Regan Sullivan, sr., G; Maya Hagerty, sr., G/F; Lauren Keaney, sr., G/F; Aine Powers, sr.; G; Neena Panozzo, sr., G/F; Cate King, sr., F

Outlook: The Clippers are poised to climb back over .500 with a senior-led roster. Panozzo averaged over 11 points per game last season, Hagerty and Keaney averaged over eight, and King grabbed 10.1 rebounds to go with 7.8 points. Yarmouth also gets Sullivan back after she missed last season because of injury. Powers, who didn’t play last season, is poised to be the fifth starter. With athletes all over the floor, the Clippers will use aggressive defense and balanced scoring, and set their sights on a deep run.

YORK

Coach: Jessica Stacy, fifth year

2022-23 record: 8-12, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: McKayla Kortes, sr., F; Ava Brent, sr., G; Emma Joyce, jr., G; Nya Avery, so., G; Maddie Fitzgerald, so., G

Outlook: It was a so-so season for the Wildcats last season, but people shouldn’t sleep on them this winter. Four starters are back, including three in Avery (10.1 per game), Kortes and Brent who averaged eight or more points per game. Fitzgerald is a good athlete who will be an asset while taking over at point guard. Size is in short supply, but if York is good with help defense and team rebounding, it should be able to make up for that disadvantage. The pieces are in place for York to be a tournament team again, and one that eyes the later rounds.

CLASS C SOUTH

BOOTHBAY

Coach: Bruce Orne, third year

2022-23 record: 3-15

Impact players: Tatum French, so., G; Anna Gosselin, jr., G; Meg Sledge, sr., F; Magen Burge, sr., G/F

Outlook: Four starters are back for the Seahawks, who hope to grab a Class C playoff spot after missing the postseason last year. This is a solid defensive team, but Boothbay needs to find more scoring punch. Coach Orne is hoping the other four returning varsity players will push the incumbent starters and earn key minutes.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY

Coach: Tom Robinson, fifth year

2022-23 record: 19-2, lost in regional final

Impact players: Graca Bila, sr., F; Ella Giguere, jr., F; Athena Gee, jr., G

Outlook: The Panthers lost one of the state’s best point guards in Angel Huntsman, as well as eight of 11 varsity players, so surely they’ll slow things down a bit, right? Not exactly. Robinson said this will be the same up-tempo team it’s always been, even with an assortment of new players who will be adjusting to the varsity pace on the fly. Bila, a four-year starter, is the lone senior but a proven player, and NYA will have some height. Experience is low, but expectations haven’t fallen with it.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Coach: Torey Carr, first year

2022-23 record: 19-3, Class C champion

Impact players: Sarah Davis, sr., G; Tessa Ferguson, jr., G; Cate Clark, sr., G

Outlook: Life without Elise MacNair won’t be easy, but the Seagulls should be competitive, and even contenders. Ferguson, Roy and Davis all started last season, with Davis and Ferguson helping to lead Old Orchard’s turnover-forcing defense, and Clark and Kaeli Arey are ready to step into starting roles. On defense, this will be a smart group that can alternate between zone and man, and half- and full-court defense, depending on the situation. But the Seagulls will need to rebound. If a team of mostly guards can’t hold up on the boards, it’ll be a long season.

POLAND

Coach: Jake Webb, fourth year

2022-23 record: 0-18 in B South

Impact players: Thea Thornton, sr., F; Gretchyn Paradis, sr., F; Breanna Bartlett, sr., G; Nicole Rioux, sr., C

Outlook: A move down to Class C could give the Knights a chance to contend for a playoff spot. Coach Webb likes the team’s defensive commitment, as well as its cohesion and chemistry. With eight returning players, including Thornton (14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds per game) and Paradis (7.6 rebounds), there’s good experience and continuity with the team. Consistency on offense will be the key, as will avoiding early deficits.

SACOPEE VALLEY

Coach: Laura Landry, seventh year

2022-23 record: 9-10, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Bridget Landry, jr., G; Hannah Libby, jr., G; Emma Boulanger, sr., F/C; Alexa Schroeder, sr., G

Outlook: With eight players back, including four starters, the arrow is pointing up for the Hawks. Boulanger is a good rebounder and double-double candidate, and Bridget Landry was a second-team all-WMC pick for Class C and will be a top scoring threat. Coach Landry said defense is going to be the strength of the team and is likely to feed the offense its chances. If the Hawks can get an offensive boost from elsewhere in the lineup or off the bench, this should be a team that returns to the postseason.

TRAIP ACADEMY

Coach: Jeff Gray, fourth year

2022-23 record: 9-10, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Lilly Stuart, jr., F; Avery Bouffard, so., G; Maddie Rondeau, so., F

Outlook: Stuart (a starter last year and good player down low), Bouffard and Rondeau have the most varsity experience, but there are sophomores and juniors who should contribute, as well as a trio of freshmen in guard Marlee Mickle and forwards Rorie Ford and Maddy Guay that Coach Gray is excited about. Numbers aren’t high, but there’s talent on the roster. The Rangers will use the early portion of the schedule to grow and could be in playoff range by season’s end.

CLASS D SOUTH

PINE TREE ACADEMY

Coach: Josh Dayen, 11th year

2022-23 record: 9-9, lost in regional quarterfinal

Impact players: Maddy Verrill, jr., C; Julia Brown, sr., PF; Kathryn Callender, sr., SF; Chantal Mbonimpa, fr., PG; Dolci Marden, sr, G

Outlook: The Breakers could be a contender in D South. They led for most of the game before losing their quarterfinal last season, and they returns Mbonimpa, who scored 24 points in that game and over 200 points for the season as an eighth-grader. The rest of the cast will need to step up to provide other scoring options after the graduation of leading scorer Paige Tyson. Rebounding should be a strength.

WAYNFLETE

Coach: Andrew Leach, fifth year

2022-23 record: 6-12 in C South

Impact players: Lucy Hart, jr., G; Maeve Mechtenberg, sr., G; Lauren McNutt-Girouard, jr., G; Ayla Stutzman, so., F

Outlook: The Flyers should be improved, and after moving down to Class D, should be better positioned to enjoy playoff success. Mechtenberg and Hart return as core players for a team high on athletic talent, and one that should push the pace and play up-tempo. McNutt-Girouard will join the starting lineup after coming off the bench last year, and Stutzman should be a key contributor in her second season.

WISCASSET

Coach: Bob Applebee, third year

2022-23 record: 0-18 in C South

Impact players: Makayla Bush, jr., F; Jordan Saylor, jr., G; Olivia Marshall, so., G; Ash Wilbiller, fr., C; Michelle Farrin, fr., G

Outlook: The Wolverines have struggled through a run of winless seasons dating back to 2016-17, but there’s relief this season. Wiscasset is down a class, and moved from the Class B and C Mountain Valley Conference to the largely Class D East/West Conference. That alone could lead to a more fruitful season; what also helps is some continuity, and the Wolverines have that with three returning starters in Bush, Saylor and Marshall. They’re joined by two freshmen, Wilbiller and Farrin, who played varsity minutes as eighth-graders.

