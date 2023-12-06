1. Thornton Academy: The Golden Trojans, who went 18-2 last season, return their top player in Varsity Maine All-State guard Addisen Sulikowski and a point guard in sophomore Kylie Lamson, who’s already among the state’s best. They also benefited from the offseason’s biggest transfer when Cheverus center Emma Lizotte, another Varsity Maine All-State selection, changed schools to be closer to her Saco home. With two Miss Maine Basketball candidates leading the way, the Trojans are going to be hard to stop, and after losing in the Class AA South final last year, they’ll be motivated. Thornton won’t have the deepest roster, but its talent may prevail on a nightly basis.

2. Brunswick: Speaking of motivation, the Dragons should have it in spades. Brunswick rolled through a 16-2 regular season and then the Class A South tournament, but couldn’t find a rhythm in a state final loss to Lawrence. The Dragons return most of their firepower from that team. Maddy Werner (9.5 rebounds, 4.3 blocks per game) and Dakota Shipley (13.2 points) are back and give Brunswick perhaps the best forward duo in Class A. Do-it-all forward Lexi Morin and shooting specialist Emily Doring return after impressive postseasons. Eva Harvie takes over at the point. The core is in place for another deep run.

Related Keep up with all the action through the Varsity Maine newsletter

3. Gorham: The Rams are typically contenders, but last winter they struggled in the regular season while adjusting to injuries. Once the team got that sorted out, Gorham again showed its championship form. Senior forward Ellie Gay dazzled during a strong playoff run, and junior guard Vanessa Walker is back after a torn ACL derailed her hot start last season. Sophomore guard Lauren Dunbar held up well while starting playoff games, and junior guard Julia Reed and senior forwards Summer Gammon and Kalin Curtis shined during the Rams’ run to the Class AA state final. It’s not often a team returns six players who could start, but that’s the case here. If Gorham wins the rebounding battle, it’ll be tough to beat.

4. Cheverus: Yes, the Stags lost Emma Lizotte, and promising youngsters Jenna and Jaelyn Jensen transferred as well. Cheverus does, however, still have Maddie Fitzpatrick, arguably the best player in the state, and that alone should put the Stags over most of the teams they play. Fitzpatrick can take over a game scoring and on the glass, and her floor vision elevates her supporting cast. The key for Cheverus will be Ruth Boles and Megan Dearborn, players who were new to the team last year and were in the supporting cast behind Fitzpatrick and Lizotte. They’ll have to play bigger roles this season, and if they do so, Cheverus will be a contender again.

5. Mt. Ararat: The Eagles had no seniors on a team that went 14-5 last season, so this is a squad that’s primed for even more success in Class A South. Junior guard Cali Pomerleau is back after averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 steals per game. Julianna Allen returns after averaging 1.6 blocks as a freshman, and junior Kennedy Lampert will run the point for the third straight year. They will be aided by sisters Jenna and Jaelyn Jensen, who transferred to Mt. Ararat after impressive freshman seasons at Cheverus. The Eagles will need to improve over the season to be a title contender, but few teams have a higher floor.

6. Sanford: The Spartans were young last year but took eventual regional champion Gorham to overtime in the AA South semifinals. This winter, Sanford is a team that should be firmly in the title conversation. Riley Hebler, who Coach Rossie Kearson called the team’s “heart and soul,” has graduated, but Sanford still has one of the class’s top scorers in Julissa McBarron, who averaged 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and is a true go-to player. Hailey Tarbox, Sadie Sevigny and Shelby McLeod also started last season and will be counted on to help McBarron with the scoring. If they do, and Sanford plays its normal tough defense, this won’t be a team to take lightly.

Advertisement

7. Scarborough: Caroline Hartley, the leading scorer in AA South last season, is back, as are three other starters – Emerson Flaker and Ellie and Megan Rumelhart. In all, Scarborough has 11 returning varsity players. The Red Storm faced a lot of challenges growing on the fly, but made it to Cross Insurance Arena for the regional semis, an experience Coach Mike Giordano said will be big for the players’ poise and development. With an extra year of varsity seasoning, this should be a team improved at protecting the ball, playing tight defense, and responding to physical and mental pressure. Defense will be there, but getting better looks and shots on offense is going to be the key.

8. Gray-New Gloucester: The Patriots bring back the statistical leaders of a team that wasn’t flashy but was effective, going 17-4 and reaching the Class A South final. Junior forward Izzy Morelli was a first-team all-MVC selection while averaging 11 points and 7.7 rebounds. Ali Portas was a second-team all-WMC selection who averaged 9.1 points and has no issue with having the ball in her hands in the big moments. With a quality, experienced coach in Mike Andreasen, the Patriots can be counted on to beat the teams they should. To beat the best teams, however, they’ll need an efficiency on offense that they didn’t always show last year.

9. Westbrook: Coach John Young got numbers up in the Blue Blazes’ program and the record over .500 in his first year. Now the goal is to take the next step into becoming a title threats in Class A South. Three of the top four scorers return in Taylar Hodge (9.7 points per game), Kylie Young (9.2) and Lyla Dunphe (5.9 as a freshman). Westbrook also brings back sophomore guard Jorden Staples, who was expected to make an impact last winter before an ACL tear ended her season. In all, seven varsity players are back; if they all make a modest improvement, Westbrook as a whole could make a significant one.

10. Oceanside: The Mariners aren’t the clear-cut team to beat in Class B South as they were last year, but this is still a formidable team. It always will be as long as Bailey Breen is there; the junior averaged over 23 points and nearly 10 rebounds last year, and is a player who can set up teammates or take over the game as needed. She’s also worked on her outside shot, which should stretch out opposing defenses and allow her teammates to take advantage. Aubrianna Hoose is poised to take over as Oceanside’s No. 2 scoring option, and Renee Ripley and forwards Caitlyn Lamb and Sophie Daggett should complement well. There might be some shaky stretches early, but expect the Mariners to figure it out.

Send questions/comments to the editors.