Wreaths ceremony at South Buxton Cemetery

The South Buxton Cemetery Association will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon Dec. 16 at its cemetery on River Road at Tory Hill.

Wreaths will be laid on veterans’ graves at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at noon.

For more information, visit southbuxtoncemetery.com.

Buxton Fire Rescue Touch-a-Truck a hit

Buxton Fire and Rescue reported that its annual holiday Touch-a-Truck event Dec. 3 was a success despite the weather.

“Santa said he had so much fun he will be back next year,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

