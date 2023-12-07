From the moment she steps into the Press Herald Toy Fund Workshop in South Portland, Mary Cavallaro doesn’t stop moving.

How to help To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

She greets other volunteers, tracks down needed supplies, bags gifts and checks on lists of recipients. She does it all with a smile on her face.

The annual work of the Toy Fund to provide gifts to children across southern and central Maine would not be possible without volunteers. And it’s impossible to imagine it all coming together without Cavallaro.

Cavallaro has been a faithful force behind the Toy Fund for close to 30 years.

“She’s indispensable,” said Jeff Ham, the toy fund’s operations manager. “She can step in and handle anything.”

Cavallaro doesn’t do it for the recognition or praise. It’s all about giving back to her community.

She and her seven siblings grew up in Portland, where her father was a firefighter and her mother was a homemaker. The value of giving back was instilled in them from a young age.

“We appreciated what we had and liked to help others,” she said. “I get more out of this than anybody.”

Cavallaro volunteers multiple times every week and loves spending time with other volunteers, many of whom are retired teachers.

“Everybody here is happy, helpful and glad to be here doing this,” she said. “They’re all good people.”

While Cavallaro and the jolly band of the volunteers do the herculean work of getting toys and books into the hands of thousands of children each year, it wouldn’t happen without the donations from readers that pay for all the gifts. It’s a team effort that began in 1949 and has brightened the holidays for hundreds of thousands of Maine children.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

Hope this helps someone’s Christmas $105.52

May the joy of the holiday last throughout the year for everyone! Renee Rhoads $105.52

Margie and Charlie Emmons $210.73

In memory of Sidney and David Brian Leonard $105.52

Anonymous $21.35

Anonymous $84.48

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $42.39

Merry Christmas! $52.91

In memory of Garrett Brackett. Dad, Mom, Alyssa, Libby and Reegan $105.52

In honor of HHK and STB $105.52

In Memory of: Martha and Bob Alexander, Maria and Bill Phillips, Jim Lunt $210.73

Anonymous $526.35

Anonymous $52.91

Tom and Diana Allen $277.35

Thank you for my 2023 success. Robert Libby EA $105.52

IN HONOR OF MARY L PETERSON AND DOROTHY F CONNOR $315.93

Wishing A very Merry Christmas to you with much Love! Cathy $31.87

Kelly & Steve Greenlee $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $42.39

Anonymous $150.12

Anonymous $105.52

Spreading some cheer $158.10

In memory of David Styles $263.33

We all need one another. We all need love and encouragement and reminders about what really matters. We’re all doing the best we can. We all have both the light and the dark within us. There, but for the grace of God, go I. Sending care. The Astors $263.33

Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $21.35

Anonymous $105.52

Happy Holidays $52.91

Katherine and Colin O’Brien $52.91

Celia Huston $105.52

Laurianne Listo $52.91

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

Big Marco and Young Squash $52.91

In honor of my mother and grandmother who loved all children and especially their grand and great grandchildren. We all miss you both very much. Merry Christmas. Scott and Christine Dakers $100

In memory of Ed and Ruby Lothrop and Joe and Gladys Labbe. Barbara and Richard Labbe $21.35

Anonymous $105.52

Kathleen and Kenneth Pierce $250

Maureen McQuinn and John Elwell. $25

In memory of Pat and John Scanlan. Mary and Glen Feigenbaum $100

In memory of those no longer with us. Earl and Anastasia Goodwin $100

Anonymous $100

Have a very Blessed Christmas! Jeffery and Sandra Greenleaf $50

In honor of all our departed love ones, From Toby, Fred, Katie, Aubree and Tucker. Fredrick Simpson $50

Jerome Brown $50

Patrick and Anne Gribbon $50

TOTAL TO DATE: $61,421.29

