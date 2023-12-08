A Buxton man accused of armed robbery was arrested Thursday afternoon after South Portland police chased him through Portland by car and on foot.

Mohamud Abdullahi, 30, faces felony charges related to a Dec. 3 home invasion, according to police. Abdullahi allegedly entered a home on South Kelsey Street in South Portland and threatened occupants with a gun unless they have him money.

At the time, Abdullahi was out of jail on $10,000 cash bail following a separate arrest on Nov. 22. That night, he allegedly fired several rounds into the air near 262 Commercial St. in Portland before crossing the Casco Bay Bridge into South Portland. Police say Abdullahi spat in the face of an officer and ran off on foot when police cornered his car on a dead end street and tried to arrest him. They eventually captured him and charged him with refusing to submit to arrest, assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

On Thursday, Abdullahi again ran from police but was thwarted by a dead end road, according to officials. Detectives were monitoring a home at about 1 p.m. when they saw Abdullahi get into a car near 65 Buchanan St. in South Portland, police say. After he ignored officers attempts to stop him, police followed him through Portland. He abandoned his car around Munjoy Hill and was picked up on foot on Thames Street.

Police later searched the home where they had Abdullahi and arrested 39-year-old Nur Hiss, who they say was in possession of 8 grams of fentanyl. Police charged Hiss with aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: