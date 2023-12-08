Emma Lizotte tallied 24 points and Kylie Lamson scored 17 as Thornton Academy opened its girls’ basketball season Friday night with a 58-42 victory in Saco.

Addisen Sulikowski chipped in with nine points for the Golden Trojans, who took control early with a 19-8 edge in the first quarter.

Sadie Sevigny led Sanford with 17 points. Paige Sevigny had nine.

FREEPORT 51, DEERING 43: Maddie Cormier led the Falcons with 14 points and Freeport finished the game on an 11-2 run to claim a season-opening win over the Rams in Portland.

Sydney Gelhar and freshman Abby Giroux each added 12 points.

Angelina Keo paced Deering with 13 points.

BRUNSWICK 55, MARSHWOOD 37: Eva Harvie posted 14 points to lead the Dragons to a win over the Hawks in South Berwick.

Dakota Shipley added 13 points, while Alexis Morin chipped in with eight.

Sarah Theriault led Marshwood with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

MASSABESIC 43, BONNY EAGLE 29: Lydia Desrochers posted 22 points and Madi Van Brocklin sank four 3-pointers on the way to 13 points, powering the Mustangs over the Scots in Standish.

Madelyn Violette led Bonny Eagle with eight points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 61, BIDDEFORD 35: Mina Milosevic poured in 27 points as the Raiders won a season opener at Biddeford.

Mara Bajic chipped in with 17 points, and Sydney Shaw added 11.

Jordyn Crump and Hannah Smith each scored 12 points for Biddeford. Smith also grabbed 15 rebounds, and Crump had three steals.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 37, SACOPEE VALLEY 32: Tessa Ferguson paced the Seagulls with 15 points in a win over the Hawks at Hiram.

Emma Boulanger scored 18 points for Sacopee.

LAKE REGION 46, CAPE ELIZABETH 12: Ava Smith recorded 22 points as the Lakers breezed past the Capers in an opener at Cape Elizabeth.

Grace Callan scored four points for Cape Elizabeth.

WAYNFLETE 33, POLAND 24: Lucy Hart scored 14 points, Lauren McNutt-Girouard added 11, and the Flyers opened their season with a victory at Poland.

YORK 52, YARMOUTH 44: McKayla Kortes paced a balanced offense with 14 points, and the Wildcats fought off the Clippers in York.

Emma Joyce and Ava Brent each added 11 points and Nya Avery scored 10 for York.

Yarmouth’s Maya Hagerty and Lauren Keaney each finished with 10 points.

BANGOR 50, PORTLAND 33: Avery Clark scored 19 points to lead the Rams past the Bulldogs in Bangor.

Baleria Yugu paced Portland with 21 points. Emma Shaw added eight.

LEWISTON 61, WINDHAM 32: Natalie Beaudoin scored 20 points for the Blue Devils in their season-opening win over the Eagles in Lewiston.

Koral Morin finished with 15 points, Ellie Legare contributed 14 and Ella Beaudoin added seven.

For Windham, Mackenzie Delewski scored 11 points.

This roundup will be updated.

