Liam Jefferds scored eight straight points to spark a 15-2 fourth-quarter run, and host Scarborough rallied to beat Deering, 40-35, in a boys’ basketball season opener.

Jefferds wound up with a game-high 11 points. Carter Blanche and Liam Garriepy each added nine for the Red Storm.

The Rams were paced by Evan Legassey, Justin Jamal and David Otti with eight points apiece.

GORHAM 64, SOUTH PORTLAND 50: The Rams ran out to a 21-5 lead after one quarter, sparked by 12 points from Ashton Leclerc, as they defeated the reigning Class AA champion Red Riots at Gorham.

Leclerc finished with 25 points, including five buckets from behind the 3-point arc. Caden Smith tossed in 20 points and Gabe Michaud added 12.

Manny Hildalgo led South Portland with 27 points, Gabe Galarraga chipped in with 15.

PORTLAND 82, BANGOR 45: The Bulldogs opened the game with a 14-2 run and were never threatened in a win over the Rams at Bangor.

Kevin Rugabirwa scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half as Portland built a 43-25 lead. Drew Veilleux finished with 13 points.

Bangor was paced by Ethan Beyeler with 19 points and Ryan Ford with 12.

KENNEBUNK 72, MASSABESIC 28: Jacob Thompson and Isaac Jensen each scored 14 points, Theo Pow added 12, and the Rams handled the Mustangs in Kennebunk.

Thompson made four of Kennebunk’s nine 3-pointers. The Rams held Massabesic to single digits in each quarter.

Kyle Abbott led the Mustangs with 10 points.

WINDHAM 47, LEWISTON 31: Creighty Dickson notched 12 points and 14 rebounds to power the Eagles past the Blue Devils in Windham.

Adrian Moody led Windham in scoring with 13 points.

Caden Boon tallied seven points for Lewiston.

WESTBROOK 50, GREELY 40: Mike Shungu made three 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, leading the Blue Blazes over the Rangers in Westbrook.

Gio Staples chipped in with 12 points.

Kade Ippolito scored 11 points to pace Greely. Jackson Leding added nine.

WAYNFLETE 72, POLAND 61: The Flyers ran out to a 21-4 first-quarter lead and led throughout as they topped the Knights in Portland.

Jed Alsup scored 19 points, Nico Kirby tossed in 18 and Pauli Mukerangingo added 10 for Waynflete.

Freshman Nick Jamo paced Poland with 33 points, including five 3-pointers.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 50, SACOPEE VALLEY 40: Brady Plante and Derrick Webber scored 19 points apiece to help the Seagulls take down the Hawks in Hiram.

Riley Provencher contributed five points, six assists and 16 rebounds.

ST. DOMINIC 53, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 34: Taylor Varney scored 18 points to lead the Saints to a win over the Panthers in season opener in Auburn.

Kai Taylor added 10 points, Jonathan Tangilamesu had eight and Jack Brocke finished with seven.

For NYA, Brayden Kloza was the top scorer with 14 points. Nate Oney contributed 12.

WINTHROP 51, BOOTHBAY 36: The Ramblers used a 27-14 advantage in the second half to pull away from the Seahawks in Winthrop.

Chan Ring led Winthrop with 19 points. Carter Rivers added 16 and Brayden Branagan had 10.

Finn Harkins scored 18 points for Boothbay. Luke Morley chipped in with 11.

