SOUTH BERWICK — Eva Harvey posted 14 points to lead Brunswick past Marshwood 55-37 in girls basketball action Friday.

Dakota Shipley added 13 points, while Alexis Morin chipped in with eight for the Dragons (1-0).

Sarah Theriault led the Hawks (0-1) with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

MT. ABRAM 56, LISBON 6: Bailea Haines finished with 15 points to lead the Roadrunners to a win over the Greyhounds in the season opener in Salem Township.

Kharlie Turner added 10 points, Jany Pepin scored nine points and Jenna Osgood had six for Mt. Abram.

For Lisbon, Leah Barry, Kasie Booker and Riley Kuuetauskcis each chipped in two points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MT. ABRAM 85, LISBON 35: Cam Grey scored 23 points for the Roadrunners in their season-opening win over the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Payton Mitchell added 14 points for Mt. Abram, and Bryce Wilcox contributed 10 points.

Owen Booker had 10 points for Lisbon. Owen Hurd and Keeghan Morrissette each chipped in five.

