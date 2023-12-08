Christmas tree sale

Gray Fire Rescue is selling Christmas trees in its annual effort to raise funds for its operations. Wreaths are also available.

Trees are available for $45 any size at the central station, 125 Shaker Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The sale goes until all the trees are gone. Go to facebook.com/grayfirerescue for updates.

Wreaths Across America

American Legion Post 86’s Wreaths Across America event will be held Dec. 16 at the Gray Village Cemetery Dec. 16.

An honor and remembrance ceremony will begin at noon, followed by volunteers placing wreaths on veterans’ graves.

The Legion still needs donations to help cover the cost of the wreaths. Sponsor a wreath by going to wreathsacrossamerica.org. For more information, Post 86 can be reached at 657-4884. The cemetery is located by the Gray Historical Society at 1 Main St.

Lost Valley discounts

Lost Valley Ski is offering discounts on ski lessons, snowboard lessons and rentals in a six-week after-school program for Gray-New Gloucester kids ages 7 and up. Kids who do not want lessons can still join with a discounted price.

Starting Jan. 2, kids can take part in lessons and group skiing or snowboarding from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Attending the workshop with lessons is $180 and access to the lifts is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Equipment rentals are $132 for the full program. A ticket-only option without lessons is $132. Transportation is not provided.

Registration closes Friday, Dec. 15. Learn more and sign up at lostvalleyski.com/lessons/gng.

