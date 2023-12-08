Salvation Army bell ringing

Town councilors and school board members will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Windham Walmart.

Seven elected officials will be guest ringers: RSU 14 school board member Jodi Carroll and Councilor John Henry, from 10 a.m. to noon; school board member Marge Govoni and Councilor Jarrod Maxfield, noon to 2 p.m.; Councilors Dave Nadeau and Mark Morrison, 2-4 p.m.; and Morrison and Rep. Mike McClellan from 4-6 p.m.

For more information, contact Morrison at 329-1328 or markmorrison@windhammaine.us.

Multi-week ski program

Windham Parks and Recreation is bringing back its popular Pleasant Mountain Ski Program. On Fridays after school from Jan. 5 to Feb. 2, kids in grades 6-8 will go to Pleasant Mountain in Bridton for an evening of skiing.

The bus leaves Windham Middle School at 2 p.m. and returns at 9 p.m. Kids should bring their own food or money to purchase food.

Twenty participants are necessary for the program to run. Registration must be completed by Dec. 17. Sign up at windhamme.myrec.com.

Parents night out

Parents of children in grades K-5 can enjoy a night out on Friday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Kids can be dropped off at the Windham Middle School cafeteria for a variety of activities including gingerbread house construction, board games, holiday crafts and a holiday movie. A pizza dinner and snacks will be provided.

The cost is $25 for one child and $20 for each additional child. Sign up at windhamme.myrec.com by Dec. 13. For more information, call 892-1905.

Tea, talk at the gym

Attend a free afternoon tea and discussion of upcoming programs and activities at the Town Hall Gym from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Windham Public Library, Parks and Recreation, and Windham/Raymond Adult Ed are hosting the event. Live musical entertainment will be provided by the Pond Lilies. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 892-1905.

Community suppers

Windham Hill UCC hosts free community suppers every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 140 Windham Center Road. Contact 892-4217 or windhamhillucc1835@gmail.com with any questions.

