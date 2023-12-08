Rebecca Voisich is Scarborough’s new Active Adults Program Coordinator. courtesy photo/ Rebecca VoisichIn a recent addition to the Scarborough Community Services team, Rebecca Voisich stepped into the role of Active Adults program coordinator, overseeing a spectrum of community programs tailored for residents ages 55 and above. Originally from Long Island, New York, Voisich brings experience from her previous position in adult and senior programming at a public library.

Community Services Director Todd Souza said, “Rebecca is an excellent addition to our team. Her ability to connect with people is obvious during every interaction, an excellent quality to have when programming for a wide range of age groups.”

Voisich , who formerly worked at a library, drew parallels between libraries and community centers. “Libraries and Community Centers are so similar; both seek to provide needed services and recreational opportunities to their community members. My previous experience in libraries provides me with the necessary tools to take care of a community. My role is one of service and all I want is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for the adults in this town,” Voisich said.

Voisich said she was excited about becoming part of the Scarborough community. She said building trust and relationships with senior residents would be important in her new position. “I think trust is built by showing up for people. I plan to build relationships by listening to the community and helping them attain the recreational experience they want. Running programs they like, taking them on trips they want to go on. I’m here to facilitate a fun and enriching experience for them and through that, I hope to show the senior residents that I care about their wellbeing and interests.”

Recreational programs have a significant impact on seniors’ quality of life, Voisich said. “In my previous position, I started an online book club that had about 15 people attend each week. The attendees would repeatedly talk about how this weekly get together kept them involved in their community and allowed them to feel as if they had people in their circle. I think the seniors in this community probably feel the same way about the weekly drop-ins or lunches they attend. All I hope to do is continue to instill that feeling of connectivity and family within this community of active adults.”

Voisich is settling into her job and has already taken part in various activities such as calling Bingo and going on senior trips. She said she has had a warm reception from the community. “From my very first day, the seniors in this community have gone out of their way to make me feel included. They’ve asked me to go on trips with them, sit with them at lunch, and have genuinely been interested in my life. These feelings of inclusivity are what I have used to create the foundation for my approach to this new role. It’s scary to move to a new state and start a new profession, but this community has made it clear that I’m welcome and accepted and that is exactly what I want each and every one of them to feel when they walk into the Hub.”

