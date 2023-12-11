Scarborough has a new 4-H Club for youth ages 5-18 which meets at Scarborough Public Library. The club fosters community engagement, teaching leadership skills and other life skills.

The 4-H Club originated due to limited youth options in the area. The 4-H Club holds monthly meetings at the Scarborough Public Library September through April, Allison Pollock, community education ssistant with 4-H Cumberland, said. “We started the club in Scarborough as there weren’t many options in that area for 4-H. It all started after I offered a short program over the summer, which gained more interest,” she said.

Pollock envisions the 4-H Club as a catalyst for community building within Scarborough. The club’s role in fostering teamwork, leadership, and a sense of responsibility, is developed through the club’s collaborative nature. Club members get to decide on what activities and learning opportunities they want to participate in. This democratic approach not only empowers the youth but also forms the basis for developing leadership skills, Pollock said. “We have picked activities so far that all ages can do. The older youth can take a leadership role in helping the younger youth accomplish the activity.”

Community involvement is a considered the linchpin of 4-H, and Pollock outlined plans to actively engage parents, caregivers, and community members. An Interest Night was organized to allow parents to ask questions. The collaborative decision-making process involves both youth and their parents in choosing projects.

“By our meetings being regular it has allowed us to have a relationship with the youth and they look forward to what activities we will be doing. A lot of these youth use the library on a regular basis,” Pollock said.

The 4-H Club at Scarborough Public Library is set to hold its next meeting on Dec. 18, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., in the Library’s Meeting Room. The club invites all interested individuals to join the youth development group. For more information about 4-H, people can visit the Cumberland County 4-H – Cooperative Extension website at https://extension.umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/

To inquire further about the Scarborough Library’s involvement or to join the 4-H Club, interested parties can contact Youth Services Manager Deanna McNamara at kids@scarboroughlibrary.org or 207-396-6277.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: