McFarland, Joan (Paolino) 85, in Portland, Nov. 15. Visit 4-7 p.m., Dec. 15, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home. Mass 10 a.m., Dec. 16, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Portland.
