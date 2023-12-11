The Falmouth Police Department’s annual Giving Tree is accepting donations through Dec. 29.

This year’s beneficiary is Maine Needs, a Portland-based nonprofit that provides donated clothing, hygiene products, household items and other necessities to those who need them. Donations of new or gently used items, including winter clothing, snow boots, waterproof coats and gloves, tents, sleeping bags and comforters, can be dropped off at the Police Department, 2 Marshall Drive.

Falmouth Officer Amanda Hogg started the Giving Tree project five years ago. Past recipients have included Through These Doors and the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

