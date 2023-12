Prince Memorial Library will host a free Ugly Sweater Singalong at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the North Yarmouth Community Center.

The person wearing the ugliest sweater will win a prize free. Eggnog, hot chocolate and holiday treats will be served.

The Community Center is located at 120 Memorial Highway in North Yarmouth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: