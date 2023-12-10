Giving back

Norway Savings Bank donated $100,000 to Avesta Housing toward affordable housing and support services. From left are Janice de Lima, Avesta Housing board member and Norway Savings Bank vice president and community reinvestment act officer; Richard Flagg, bank senior vice president and senior commercial banking officer; Rebecca Hatfield, president and CEO of Avesta Housing; Holly Pepin, bank vice president of commercial lending; Sara Olson, Avesta vice president of advancement; and Daniel Walsh, bank president and CEO. Contributed / Avesta Housing

Hires, promotions, appointments

Several Portland Water District members have assumed leadership positions at various organizations. Dustin Price, chief wastewater treatment plant operator for PWD, was appointed to the Joint Environmental Training Coordinating Committee Board of Directors by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Scott Firmin, director of wastewater services, has been elected to a three-year term on the North East Biosolids and Residuals Association Board of Directors. Roger Paradis, water distribution and system manager, was elected to the New England Water Works Association Board as the Maine state director. Seth Garrison, general manager at PWD, was named the vice president of the New England section board of the American Water Works Association.

 

Brandon Chiu, an otolaryngologist and surgeon, has joined InterMed’s team at its Marginal Way location in Portland. He will also work with Northern Light Mercy Hospital patients through a collaboration. He practiced for several years at the Alaska Native Medical Center.

 

Aaron Hagan joined Northeast Bank as senior banking center manager in Portland. He has over 15 years of experience and was most recently a branch manager for KeyBank in Bridgton.

 

