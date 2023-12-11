As in the past, a song about the “Spirit of Maine at Christmas Time” was a big hit at the Saturday afternoon performance of the Portland Symphony Orchestra in its 44th edition of “The Magic of Christmas,” presented at Merrill Auditorium.

Sung by guest vocalist and former Miss Maine Susie Pepper with support from a vibrant host of choristers, composer Con Fullam’s “The Maine Christmas Song” was a highlight in a program that placed emphasis on a mix of popular holiday tunes of recent vintage with more traditional fare.

Red-jacketed conductor Eckart Preu was his usual ebullient self as he led the dozens of singers from the Magic of Christmas Chorus and the PSO Children’s Chorus, as well as the many PSO instrumentalists, through medleys of holiday favorites. “A Christmas Festival” (including James Kennerley pumping up the volume on the mighty Kotzschmar Organ) and the perennial “Christmas Sing-a Long” warmly enlisted everybody in the action.

Those two pieces bookended the show which also included contributions from vocalist Leon Griesbach, who duetted with Pepper amid the sweet harmonies of the PSO Children’s Chorus on “Christmas Day” and a stirring rendition of “The First Noel.”

Pepper, who reminisced about coming to see the Magic Of Christmas as a child, got things into a more serious lyrical realm with a “Grown-Up Christmas List” and a soaring “Where Are You Christmas?”

In addition to that latter visit to the world of the Grinch, there were stops in the upbeat world of Charlie Brown with the Children’s Chorus on “Christmas Time is Here” and a creepy group of “Selections from Nightmare Before Christmas” to add a few chills.

Advertisement

Even Santa was a little distressed by that last piece as he took to the stage to exchange one-liners with Preu. Among other things, Saint Nick let us know that he is hoping to soon digitize his gift delivery process with help from some “geek elves.” A later bit of comic business, this one involving kid bell ringers, led into the Magic of Christmas trademark take on “Sleigh Ride” with the orchestra and chorus members donning a variety of funny hats.

A spirited take on the “Hannukah Festival Overture” revealed the skills of the PSO musicians. The piece’s twists and turns were well executed and infused with a true sense of celebration.

With choruses in full force, including some impressive contributions from the high soprano voices, the presentation of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from Messiah was an artistic highpoint. The “Carol of the Bells,” a piece with Ukrainian origins, also dazzled.

Kaleidoscopic lighting effects added to the splendor of this production in which all participants worked hard but with consummate grace to confirm the place of this year’s “Magic of Christmas” on the holiday must-see list.

Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous