Colin Blackburn, Cape Elizabeth senior, forward: The Capers’ top returning scorer, Blackburn tallied 21 goals and seven assists last season. He’ll be counted on as an offensive spark once again as Cape Elizabeth looks to defend its Class B state championship under new head coach Chris Howe.

Luke Douris, York senior, forward: Douris scored 17 goals and had 17 assists last season, helping the Wildcats advance to the Class B South final. Douris has an accurate shot, good hands, and sees the ice well, helping him move the puck in traffic. He’ll be a key player for a York team primed for another deep playoff run.

Tobey Lappin, Portland/South Portland senior, forward: Lappin scored 15 goals for the South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete co-op team last season, including two in the Class A semifinal win over Falmouth and one in the state championship game. This season Lappin will be an offensive leader for a new co-op, called the Beacons, that includes Portland and Deering high schools.

Miko Larnerd, Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach/Massabesic senior, forward: Larnerd had nine goals and eight assists last season for the Tigers, and will be a top offensive weapon for the team again this winter as it looks to make the playoffs after falling just short last year.

Owen McManus, Camden Hills senior, forward: One of the top scorers in Class B North, McManus had 27 goals and 15 assists last season for the Windjammers. His offensive strength will be key for Camden Hills to compete with teams such as Messalonskee and John Bapst for the North title.

Aidan McQuaide, York senior, goalie: One of the top goalies in Class B last season, McQuaide is back in net for the Wildcats. He’ll look to build off last year’s success, when he earned 12 wins with a .907 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average.

Charlie Moore, Greely junior, forward: Moore scored 11 goals and had six assists to lead the Rangers last season. A two-year captain, Moore will look to be a strong two-way player and help the Rangers rebound from a rare down season and vault back into the Class B South playoff conversation.

Corliss Ordway, Gorham senior, forward: The top offensive player for the Rams, Ordway scored 18 goals and had 20 assists last season. The Rams look to improve on last season’s eight-win effort in a highly competitive Class B South, and Ordway will be a big piece of Gorham’s attack.

Gavin Pellerin, Thornton Academy junior, forward: A top offensive contributor for the defending Class A state champs, Pellerin scored 12 goals and had 12 assists last season, including two goals and an assist in the Trojans’ 5-3 win over South Portland in the state championship game.

Dylan Richards, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde junior, defense: A talented two-way player, Richards will lead the Eagles’ defensive unit this season. Coach AJ Kavanaugh expects Richards to match up against each opponent’s top line this season. As a freshman forward two years ago, Richards scored nine goals before moving to the blue line.

David Swift, Cheverus/Yarmouth senior, defense: With nine goals and 17 assists last season, Swift led Cheverus/Yarmouth in scoring as a defenseman, proving he’s one of the top two-way players in Class B South. Swift is back protecting the blue line for the team this season and will serve as a captain.

Ben Thyng, Marshwood/Noble/Sanford junior, defense: Thyng will lead a talented Knighthawks defensive unit. A strong passer, Thyng will be counted on to lead the transition from defense to attack. His skating ability, awareness and skill with the puck allow Thyng to create space and scoring opportunities.

Philip Traina, Windham/Bonny Eagle/Westbrook junior, forward: Traina scored 10 goals and had six assists last season for the Trail Blazers. The Windham junior will be counted on to be an offensive leader again this season, as the team looks to improve on last season’s five wins and fight for a Class A playoff spot.

Jack Turgeon, Falmouth junior, defense: A co-captain for the Navigators this season, Turgeon has been a starter on defense for Falmouth since his freshman year. A strong puck mover and tough player, Turgeon will log a lot of ice time on the power play and penalty kill this season.

Brandon White, Falmouth junior, goalie: The returning starter in net for the Navigators, White is coming off a strong season in which he won 17 straight games and boasted a .923 save percentage and 1.44 goals-against average. With Mitch Ham and Aaron Higgins, the top two scorers in the state last season, graduated, White’s play in net will be crucial to Falmouth’s success.

