1. Thornton Academy: The defending Class A state champion, Thornton returns a team that should once again contend for the title. Forwards Gavin Pellerin (12 goals, 12 assists last season), Brady Pecora (13 goals, three assists), and Jake Marcotte (eight goals, six assists) lead the Trojans offense. Pecora scored a pair of goals in the season-opening 7-1 win over Camden Hills. The graduation of Lucas Hubbard, a Travis Roy Award finalist, leaves a hole on the Trojans’ defense. Hunter Boudreau, a senior, sophomore Brayden Duane, and freshman Brennan Tabor are expected to step up defensively. Drew Johnson is back in net after seeing significant playing time last season. Thornton will be pushed by teams such as Edward Little, St. Dom’s, Falmouth and Bangor.

2. Marshwood/Noble/Sanford: The Knighthawks may be ready to make a big jump in the Class A standings after finishing seventh last season and falling in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Thornton Academy. The Knighthawks’ strength is on defense, where juniors Ben Thyng and Zac Camp are experienced and able to control the puck and move it out of the defensive zone quickly. Forward Ayden Lockard is the top returning scorer (12 goals last season). Senior forwards Danny Fuller and Bradley Wentworth are strong two-way players who can impact the game at both ends. Connor Lentz and Ben Ott will see time in net.

3. York: The Wildcats were the surprise of Class B South last season, upsetting defending state champ Brunswick in the regional semifinals to advance to the South championship game. With several returning players, York is one of the favorites in Class B this season. Luke Douris leads the offense after compiling 17 goals and 17 assists last season. Senior Aidan McQuaide is back in net after posting a .907 save percentage last season. Junior center Shea Buckley is strong on faceoffs and has a hard shot. Junior defensemen Brad Carr and Conor Fell are smart and can contribute at both ends of the ice. Coach Peter Douris, a former NHL player, felt the team improved as the season went along last season, and will do so again as it contends for a high playoff seed.

4. Falmouth: The Navigators graduated the top two scorers in the state, Travis Roy Award winner Mitch Ham and Aaron Higgins. That duo combined for 57 goals and 76 assists last season. While Falmouth doesn’t have the experienced firepower it had last season, with Brandon White returning in net, it probably won’t need it. White won 17 games last season, boasting a 1.44 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. Jack Turgeon and Isaac Laliberte, a pair of junior defensemen, are adept at moving the puck out of their zone and transitioning the Navigators to the attack. Scoring will come from veterans like senior forwards Rowen Hagerty and Andrew Belliveau, and newcomers like freshmen Anthony Graceffa and Ramsey Hinkley.

5. Cheverus/Yarmouth: Now in its third season, the Cheverus/Yarmouth co-op should contend in a strong Class B South. Senior defenseman David Swift led the team in scoring last season with nine goals and 17 assists. Andrew Cheever (seven goals, nine assists) and Quinn McCoy (four goals, 11 assists) have the potential to be offensive leaders and will help make up for the loss of Brian Connolly, who transferred to the Winchendon School in Massachusetts to focus on baseball after committing to Wake Forest. Ian O’Connor and Colby Carnes should be blue line mainstays for Cheverus/Yarmouth, while Evan Hankins and Lucas Soutuyo provide offensive depth. Ethan Tucker and John Wallace will be in net.

