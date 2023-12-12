A man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Wells last Friday was apprehended by law enforcement officials at a gas station Monday night.

Emanuel Diggs, 22, of Wells, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after being “safely apprehended” by the U.S. Marshals Service and members of its Maine Violent Offender Task Force, along with officers from the Wells Police Department.

On Saturday afternoon, Wells police received a report of an incident involving a firearm, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. The incident – no details have been provided – allegedly took place Friday night at a home on Littlefield Road in Wells.

Wells police investigated the report, and obtained an arrest warrant for Diggs. Wells police then requested that the U.S. Marshals Service and its Maine Violent Offender Task Force help them locate and apprehend Diggs. The officers were able to determine that Diggs was still in Wells and apprehended him at a local gas station without incident. The Wells Police Department said additional charges are likely to be filed against Diggs.

The Maine Violent Offender Task Force comprises members of the Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Details about the alleged murder attempt and the condition of the victim or victims were not available Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

