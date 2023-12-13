Portland police arrested a man Wednesday morning after he allegedly robbed a bank on Marginal Way and fled to a nearby apartment building.

Khalid Gurhan, 29, was taken into custody shortly before 10 a.m., barely half an hour after police were alerted to a robbery at Skowhegan Savings Bank at 287 Marginal Way, according to a department spokesperson. Police would not disclose how much money had been stolen and recovered.

Witnesses told officers that a suspect ran down Diamond Street after leaving the bank. He was spotted entering the Bayside Anchor Apartment Complex about half a mile away.

Police charged Gurhan with robbery and violating conditions of release, as well as criminal mischief for allegedly throwing an object through a home’s window shortly before the robbery.

