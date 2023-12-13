Rabbi Moshe Wilansky of Chabad of Maine lights the first candle during a public menorah lighting ceremony Sunday at Westbrook Common. Sofia Aldinio / Portland Press Herald
Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley delivers a speech at the city’s first-ever Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting celebration Sunday. Holding the umbrella for Foley is Rabbi Levi Wilansky, with Wilansky’s father, Rabbi Moshe Wilansky of Chabad of Maine to the right. About 100 people turned out on the wet evening to attend the event. Foley said the Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will become an annual event in Westbrook. Sofia Aldinio / Portland Press Herald