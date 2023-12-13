The Portland Sea Dogs are looking for the state’s help in partially funding a new clubhouse at Hadlock Field, an upgrade needed to get the ballpark in line with Major League Baseball requirements for its minor league affiliates.

A bill sponsored by state Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, would help raise financing toward the renovations. The Sea Dogs, who were purchased by Diamond Baseball Holdings from the Burke family in February, would also contribute toward the cost of the upgrades, a team official said.

The Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox for the past two decades, the Sea Dogs are looking to build a new home-team clubhouse down the left field line at the city-owned Hadlock Field, behind what is now the visitors’ bullpen. The new facility would include a double batting cage, weight room, trainers room, and kitchen, as well as locker room, coaches’ office space, and bathroom facilities. The Sea Dogs current clubhouse behind right field would become the visitors’ clubhouse. Visiting teams currently use facilities in the Portland Expo alongside Hadlock Field.

Geoff Iacuessa, president and general manager of the Sea Dogs, said the team hopes to have final designs for the new clubhouse in February. He added that the team is waiting for final prints of the design for a total cost estimate, and that the franchise would not rely solely on taxpayer money to finance the clubhouse. Iacuessa said he’s had discussion with Jackson and Heather Johnson, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, on the project for approximately six to eight months.

In 2021, Major League Baseball created a list of requirements of all its minor league affiliate clubs, including upgrades in player amenities and fan experiences, with a target date of 2025 for completion of all improvements. Iacuessa said it’s his understanding that as long as the team is working toward the necessary improvements, it’s not in danger of being moved from Portland by either Major League Baseball or the Red Sox.

“As far as we view that, that’s not something we want to find out the answer to,” Iacuessa said. “If a team is just ignoring it and not doing anything, it might be in danger (of losing affiliation), but we’re fully invested in making this happen.”

The Sea Dogs have been a fixture in Portland since 1994, when they began play as the Double-A affiliate of the Florida Marlins. The Sea Dogs have been the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox since 2003, and their latest affiliation agreement with the Red Sox runs through the 2030 season. The Sea Dogs’ lease with the city runs through the 2028 season.

Among improvements the Sea Dogs have already made at Hadlock are LED lighting installed following the 2019 season. The team also installed new padding on the outfield walls, and added protective netting down each baseline to protect fans from line drive foul balls.

The prospect of using state money to help finance improvements at Hadlock Field has already met with opposition. Maura Pillsbury, a state and local tax policy analyst with the Maine Center for Economic Policy, came out against the idea with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Mainers do not have the housing, child care, or emergency medical services we need, but please tell me more about how these venture capitalists who own 28 minor league teams across the country need $10 million of our tax dollars to survive,” Pillsbury posted Wednesday morning.

The Sea Dogs lease calls for a payment on April 1, 2024 of $225,000 to the city. The Sea Dogs’ lease payment is determined by the team’s attendance from the previous season. Attendance over 325,000 triggers the maximum lease payment of $225,000. This is an increase of $25,000 per season over the previous five seasons.

The ballclub drew 403,957 fans in the 2023 season, an average of 6,121 for each of the 66 dates at Hadlock Field. That was an increase over the average 2022 attendance of 5,744, and ranked Portland third in the Eastern League, behind Richmond and Hartford, and 18th of 120 teams in affiliated minor league baseball.

The Sea Dogs lease calls for the city’s approval in writing of any alterations the team makes at Hadlock. Portland spokesperson Jessica Grondin said the city has been in discussions with the Sea Dogs regarding the need for Hadlock Field improvements, and ways the team can obtain funding for those improvements. Iacuessa said the team is working with the city to extend the lease beyond 2028. Portland’s goal is to have the Sea Dogs remain in the city for years to come, Grondin said.

“We’re still early in our negotiations. The normal process for this would be to bring a staff recommendation to the Council committee and then after that to the full Council for approval,” Grondin said in an email.

Diamond Baseball Holdings currently owns 29 minor league teams. Along with the Sea Dogs, Diamond owns the Red Sox Single-A affiliate in Salem, Virginia, and the Triple-A affiliate in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Messages seeking interviews with officials from Diamond Baseball Holdings and the Boston Red Sox were not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.

