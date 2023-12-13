At the South Portland Community Center on Monday, community members lugged in overflowing bags and boxes of toys. Other volunteers carefully sifted through the donations, ensuring each finds its way to children who otherwise might not get gifts this holiday season.

The South Portland Toy Drive is helping 480 kids this winter, the most in its 12-year history and “a daunting increase” over last year’s roughly 300, said Co-chairwoman Laurel LaBauve.

The feat of helping 480 South Portland children is bittersweet.

“We have so many students whose families are struggling and this year, for the first time, we saw that many are homeless or living in their cars,” LaBauve said. “(It’s) a sad reminder of just how tough times are for so many here in our community.”

More than 50 people volunteered this year to help sort, bag and distribute the toys, clothing, sports equipment and other donations to the families. It’s the second year Theresa Libby and her family have volunteered.

“It’s important,” she said. “A community our size and our resources should be doing this.”

Donors “adopt” children for the drive, providing gifts on their wish lists. In addition to volunteering, Libby said her family adopted another family with multiple children. Taking on a family enabled them to give the children gifts for them to use together as well as individual items on their lists, she said.

This is the fourth year that Susan Rauscher is volunteering.

“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “It makes you feel really good to provide something for families who can’t themselves at this time,” she said.

But it’s more than just the volunteers and donors who make it happen – the whole city comes together, LaBauve said.

“Local businesses, big and small, adopt families. Neighborhood groups get organized to adopt,” LaBauve said. “City departments join together to adopt children. The Fire Department and Police Department collect and deliver toys … it’s amazing to see everyone rally to give these kids a special holiday.”

LaBauve shared a message with The Forecaster from an adopted family this year showing that, while the toys may have price tags when donors find them on shelves, the impact they have is priceless.

“This gift brought tears to my eyes. Thank you all so much for such an amazing gift for my daughter,” the message said. “I’m speechless – the spirit of Santa really is real. Thank you so much, I really appreciate everyone coming together for the holidays and making dreams come true.”

