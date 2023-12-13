The Theater Project’s production of “The Phantom Tollbooth,” with the final three performances this weekend, has a theme fitting for the 31 young actors in the cast.

The stage adaptation of the classic children’s novel by Norton Juster is about a boy, Milo, who goes on a fantastical journey to restore the Kingdom of Wisdom, meeting quirky characters and learning lessons along the way.

“Milo is neglecting his imagination, so his imagination finds him,” said Director Julia Brown. “It’s a classic coming of age, where he starts out unsure of himself, and through unique situations, he uses the tools of words and numbers to find his voice and make friends along the way.”

In that way, Brown said, the show “mirrors the same journey that our young actors have” as they work together to “solve the group problem of putting on a play.”

Theater can be a very powerful tool to help “step into your own voice and your own power,” she said. and that process is The Theater Project’s primary focus.

“We put an emphasis on the learning journey, and less on having a perfect outcome. We do a lot of exercises where kids build connections and character, and they enjoy getting to know each other better,” Brown said.

“The Phantom Tollbooth” in particular has allowed for a lot of play, imagination and engagement from cast members, who range in age from 5 to 16.

“The phantom tollbooth has always been one of my favorite novels,” said Executive Director Amanda DeHahn. “It’s just pure imagination and it’s so fun to play in that world, and (the kids) have been having a lot of fun with it.”

DeHahn said many of cast members had read the book previously, but others hadn’t heard of it and are now reading it for the first time because of the show.

“It’s inspired a lot of reading with families,” she said.

Having 31 kids in the cast is not without its difficulties, DeHahn said. “Production-wise, it’s always a challenge to get 31 kids on stage in a cohesive manner, but they’re rocking it,” she said.

The kids have had a chance to get involved in every stage of the process, she said, from costuming to lighting to staging.

Brown said that the older kids have served as mentors to the younger ones, and she’s worked to build a sense of camaraderie for all.

“I was teaching the 9- to 12-year -olds,” said Theater Manager Savannah Irish, “and they were so excited to have lines and say things on stage … they’re excited to perform and be part of a bigger picture.”

“When you see the joy the kids have laughing on stage,” said Brown, “it connects with your own sense of joy.”

“It’s one of those tales that really ties together generations,” said DeHahn.

“The Phantom Tollbooth” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 14 School St. in Brunswick. A 2 p.m. Sunday performance has sold out. All tickets are pay-what-you-want and can be purchased at theaterproject.com.

