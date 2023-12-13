Comedy

Friday 12/22

“An Improvised Holiday Special”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 18-plus. thehillarts.me

Don’t Tell Comedy: 8 p.m., location revealed day-of, East Bayside, Portland. $25. 21-plus. donttellcomedy.com

Talk Of The Town Comedy Show: 8 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 12/21

“S.N.O.W. ’23”: 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sidle House, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Advertisement

Through 12/30

“Potato Chips and Ginger Ale”: Noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Frank Brockman Gallery, 68 Maine St., Brunswick.

Sparkle – Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 12/31

“Holiday Offerings”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/7

Advertisement

“Seeking Light: Plants from Shoreline to Canopy”: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. une.edu

Through 1/13

“The Littles”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

“Traditional painting genres in photography”: Holiday exhibition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Advertisement

Through 2/2

“Long Dreams”: Jeane Cohen, Peter Burns, and Valerie Hegarty, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Sunday 12/17

“Fanny and Alexander” (1982): Swedish with English subtitles, 3 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9. space538.org

Advertisement

Tuesday 12/19

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”: Pajama movie time, 6 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

Friday 12/22

“Elf” (2003): Rated PG, 1:30 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

“Barbie” (2023): Rated PG-13, 3 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Ongoing

Advertisement

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 12/15

Casco Bay Tummlers: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, or pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org

Conifer: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $12-$29. porttix.com

Piebald; Weakened Friends: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Saturday 12/16

Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Jazz Band Benefit Concert: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $18-$22. chocolatechurcharts.org

Blues Prophets: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dead Gowns: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org

Fogcutters Christmas Extravaganza: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Scissorfight; Blood Lightning; Viqueen: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $20. suntikistudios.com

portBOWIE: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“Spose’s PDank Xmas 9”: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. auramaine.com

Through 12/17

“Magic of Christmas”: 2 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $32-$99. porttix.com

Portland Piano Trio, “The Waning Light”: 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant St., Portland. Free. htrinityportland.org

Advertisement

Nelson Checkoway; Per Hanson; Jon Ross: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Rock My Soul: 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Marc Chillemi Quintet: 6 p.m., Lemont Hall, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $20 advance, $10 students, $25 at door. lemontblock.com

Monday 12/18

Amethyst Chamber Ensemble: 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

“Sing! It’s Christmas”: 7 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Free. chocolatechurcharts.org

Advertisement

Tuesday 12/19

Bianca Pastrana: Noon, The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. $5-$20 suggested donation. instagram.com/theapohadion

“Christmas with Kennerley”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $28-$58. porttix.com

Wednesday 12/20

Falmouth High School Choral Winter Concert: 6:30 p.m., Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road, Falmouth. falmouthschools.org

Seth Yacovone Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $10 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Thursday 12/21

Choral Art Holiday Sing-Along: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free with reservation. porttix.com

Low Lily’s Winter Solstice: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Bearly Dead: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 12/22

Broken Men: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $13 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Advertisement

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Advertisement

Theater/Dance

Wednesday 12/13-Saturday 12/16

“‘Twas the Night Before Burlesque”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 18-plus. vividmotion.org

Friday 12/15

“Strut”: Music, drag shows, local vendors and more, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $40 at door. 21-plus. space538.org

Saturday 12/16-Saturday 12/23

“A Victorian Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Pickard Theater in Brunswick and Merrill Auditorium in Portland. $29-$85. porttix.com

Advertisement

Through 12/17

“Twelfth Night, a Holiday Musical”: 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Stevens Square, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland. $20 suggested donation. fenixtheatre.com

“The Phantom Tollbooth”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $20 suggested donation, $15 students, $12 children. theaterproject.com

“A Christmas Story, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $25, $20 ages 12 and under and seniors. lyricmusictheater.org

Through 12/23

“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Advertisement

“Gifts of Christmas, a Musical”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. weekends, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 12/30

“Corduroy”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: