Marshall Addy, Medomak Valley senior: Coming off a 40-5 season that included the Class B title at 220, Addy has 70 career wins and will compete at 215 this season.
Indi Backman, Cheverus/Falmouth junior: A second-year wrestler, the three-sport athlete was third at 195 at the Class A South regional. One of 12 wrestlers from Falmouth on the co-operative team, he’ll be at 190 this season.
Owen Bourque, Kennebunk senior: The state runner-up and Class A South champion heavyweight last year, Bourque is still trimming down from his football weight of 320 but will be among the best 285-pounders in the state.
Dominic Bubar, Massabesic senior: Bubar was the Varsity Maine All-State pick at 160 last season after going 44-5, winning Class A and New England Qualifier titles, and placing sixth at the New England championships. He will likely wrestle at 165.
Cody Bubier, Marshwood/Traip junior: The Class A South champ and third-place finisher at the state meet at 145 as a sophomore, Bubier will move up to 157 for the Hawks, who have 24 total wrestlers in their new co-op with Traip.
Luke Burns, Scarborough/Gorham senior: The Gorham High student won the Class A 182-pound title after finishing second in the South regional. He’ll move up to 190, and teams with Bryce Jackson-Parise to form a tough 190-215 duo.
Nicholas Chenard, Massabesic junior: A two-time Class A South champion, Chenard is a two-time state runner-up, losing to Ayden Cofone at 113 as a freshman and then at 120 last year when he went on to place third at the NEQ. Chenard will compete at 132.
Ayden Cofone, Windham/Gray-New Gloucester/Westbrook junior: Already a two-time Class A champion and two-time Varsity Maine All-State pick, Cofone was 45-2 last season at 120, his only losses coming at the New England championships. He’ll likely stay at 120.
Kaden Cyr, Bonny Eagle senior: Another returning Varsity Maine All-State pick, Cyr was 33-5 with Class A and NEQ titles at 220 pounds. He’ll be a top contender for another title in the new 215-pound division.
Kaden Dustin, Noble junior: Dustin got stronger as the season went on last year, finishing 48-7 to earn Varsity Maine All-State honors after sweeping regional, state and NEQ titles. He placed sixth in the 138-pound division at New Englands.
Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick junior: Farrell was the Class A runner-up at 152, losing to Varsity Maine Wrestler of the Year Derek Cote of Noble in the final. He will be a top competitor at 157.
Canton Hill, Sanford junior: After placing fourth in the Class A meet at 195, Hill finished second at the NEQ meet, beating Class A champ Christopher Levesque of Oxford Hills in the process. Hill, who will start the season at 215, is one of several strong wrestlers back on a deep Spartan squad.
Evan Kowalsky, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick freshman: Coming from a wrestling family, Kowalsky made an immediate impression when he beat Maddie Ripley, 12-0, in the Westlake preseason tourney final at 113 pounds. Kowalsky also won the Belfast Invitational.
Anton Kravchuk, Fryeburg Academy junior: A first-year student at Fryeburg from Ukraine, Kravchuk is an athletic 6-foot-6, 285-pounder with wrestling experience and figures to be in the hunt for Class B heavyweight honors.
Jayden Lafrenaye, Lincoln Academy senior: Lafrenaye won the Class B 145-pound title as a sophomore and placed third at 152 as a junior. He started the season with an impressive 8-2 win at 165 pounds against Mt. Ararat’s Dash Farrell in the final of the Westlake preseason tourney, one of three Lincoln winners on the day.
Joseph Lathwood, Biddeford/Thornton junior: A state champion in Hawaii when he was a freshman, Lathwood has competed and fared well in top national competition and is an immediate threat to be the best in Maine at 157 pounds.
Pedro Lombi, Deering senior: In his first season of wrestling, Lombi upset top-seeded Canton Hill of Sanford to win the South 195-pound title, then finished second at states. With the new weight classes, he’ll either drop down to 190 or go up to 215.
Brady Ouellette, Noble sophomore: Wrestling at 106 as a freshman, the aggressive tactician swept the Class A South, state and NEQ titles, then placed fifth at New Englands. He’ll move up to 126 or 132.
Landon Pease, Camden Hills junior: The Class A state champ at 126 pounds, this year-round wrestler and top-level competitor will move up to 132 or 138. Unfortunately for the Windjammers, Pease’s twin brother, Conor, is out for the season after shoulder surgery.
Hannah Perro, Noble sophomore: Perro won the girls’ individual championship at 100 pounds, and this year is projected to be a starter for the defending Class A champions at either 106 or 113 pounds.
Eli Potter, Wells junior: Last season’s Class B South and state champion at 170 pounds, Potter got his season started with a win at the Belfast Invitational at 190, recording three pins. He could end up at 175 by season’s end.
Gavin Ripley, Oceanside senior: The two-time Class B champion was 51-3, including a 2-2 record at the New England championships. Last season’s Varsity Maine All-State pick at 132 may stay at that weight.
Maddie Ripley, Oceanside senior: Gavin’s twin sister became the first girl to win a Maine individual state title when she won the Class B 106-pound division. A Varsity Maine All-State pick, she was 44-5 overall, finishing fourth at the New England Qualifier.
Ben Ronca, York senior: The Class B South champ and state runner-up at 195 as a junior after finishing third as a sophomore, Ronca advanced to the New England championships by finishing third at the NEQ. He is expected to wrestle at 190.
Henry Spencer, Portland/South Portland senior: The Class A North champion at 170 pounds, Spencer will trim down a bit to wrestle at 165 and is a leader on an improved 34-wrestler squad.
