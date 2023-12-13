1. Massabesic: The Mustangs are primed to win their first Class A team title since 2009, though there is little separation expected between them, defending state champion Noble and Sanford. Massabesic, which was the runner-up to Noble but won the Class A Duals championship, returns four experienced wrestlers who have top-two finishes at state meets on their resume. Senior Dominic Bubar, who won the 160-pound title last year and placed sixth at the New England championships, will likely be in the new 165-pound division. Senior Jack Harriman, likely at 157 this year, and junior Nicholas Chenard, projected for 132, were both a state runner-up in 2023. Senior Isaac Boulard (113) was runner-up as a sophomore but suffered an injury at regionals last season. In addition, the 30-wrestler roster has added senior Austin DeWitt (120), who grew up in the local youth program and has returned after placing third in the state at 113 with Biddeford/Thornton, and promising freshman Evan Boulard.

2. Noble: The defending state champion boasts two of the top younger wrestlers in the state in returning champions and Varsity Maine All-State picks Brady Ouellette, a sophomore, and Kaden Dustin, a junior. Both placed fifth at the New England championships. Ouellette will be making a significant weight jump from 106 to 126 or 132. Dustin, the 138-pound champ, will likely go to 144 or 150. Senior Cody Marchand (regional champ, third at states) and juniors Owen Gray (fourth) and Kaleb Dustin (third) are also returning state meet placers. Marchand is in the 144-150 range, Gray will likely go 120 or 126, with Kaleb Dustin following Gray at 126 or 132. Look for sophomore Hannah Perro, last season’s girls’ 100-pound champion, to be a very capable performer at 106 or 113 for a team that is very strong in the light to middleweights.

3. Sanford: A combination of bad luck, injuries and illness kept Sanford from achieving its postseason goals last season, when it finished third – without three key performers and likely placers. Sanford Coach Nate Smith said he believes the gap between his team, Massabesic and Noble is very small and the finish will likely come down to which team is healthiest after the regional meet. “It’s going to be a fun, fun year in York County for wrestling,” Smith said. Canton Hill finished second at last season’s New England Qualifier at 195 pounds; he’ll start the season at 215 but could move down to 190. James Chaplick (third) and Mason Van Gieson (fourth) placed at the state meet a year ago and will likely fill the 138 and 120 slots this season. Sophomore Gabe Roberge was a regional runner-up at 126 but missed the state meet because of illness. Junior Luke Callis and sophomores Christopher Chaplick and Ricky Callis are also experienced wrestlers, and freshman Ryder LaChance looks to be a factor at 106.

4. Wells: The Warriors, who won four straight Class B crowns from 2017-20, reclaimed their title in 2023, outscoring second-place Belfast, 181-63.5. They return five of their eight finalists from a year ago, including three state champions – senior Calvin Chase (projected at 120 or 126) and juniors Eli Potter (175 or 190) and Nate Malloy (285). Also back are senior Dyllan Davis, who was second in Class B and won the NEQ, and juniors Nick Allen (state runner-up at 106) and Alex Albright (third at the regional meet). Coach Scott Lewia said this year’s group may not be an improvement over last year’s 22-0 dual meet squad that also finished second in the highly competitive Spartan Wrestling Annual Tournament, but he said, “we will be ready to defend our state championship title come February.”

5. Windham/Gray-New Gloucester/Westbrook: Known as the Wolfpack, this co-op team under the direction of Coach John Nicholas was second in A North last year and will be competing with Oxford Hills and possibly a rising group from Mt. Blue for the title this year. Having two-time Varsity Maine All-State pick Ayden Cofone, a junior, and Gavin Tanner, the Most Outstanding Wrestler at last year’s New England Qualifier, is a good place to start. Cofone, looking for a third straight state title, could stay at 120 pounds, probably with an eye toward the New England championships. Tanner will likely be at 175. Seniors Griffin Moreau (285), Owen Pilsbury (132), and Chris Harvey (144), and sophomore Ben Corriveau (126) and Junius Pope (215) all have state meet experience, with Moreau finishing fourth at both the state and NEQ meets.

