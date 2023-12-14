BIW’s Machinists Union Local S6 is holding a gate collection Friday to help a group of employees who were displaced after an electrical fire in their home in Bowdoinham.

Devin Ragnar, the union’s spokesperson, said at least three BIW employees were living at the mobile home at 710 Post Road. Some of the residents had recently relocated from out of state.

Bowdoinham fire crews went to the home on Dec. 6.

“When firefighters arrived there was light smoke coming out of the opened front door and all of the occupants were out or in the process of coming out of the residence,” said Bowdoinham Fire Chief Arthur Frizzle. “The caller indicated that she had plugged an electric space heater in and a short time later they saw and smelled smoke.” A total of 20 first responders, including an ambulance from Lisbon and the Sagadahoc County Sherriff’s Office, responded to the call.

Due to “extensive electrical issues with the residence,” according to Frizzle, the power is off at the home until the owners are able to repair the faulty wiring. Frizzle said the fire started under the home after a short in one of the wires due to its proximity to insulation, but damage inside the home was minimal.

There were eight adults, one child, and four dogs inside the residence at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

Local S6, which represents roughly 4,250 of the shipyard’s 6,000 employees, will hold a gate collection at the start of first and second shifts on Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Most recently, a gate collection that the community services committee of Local S6 held to raise money and collect toys for children in Maine raised nearly $12,000.

Those who wish to make a donation can also reach out to Local S6 over the phone during working hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at (207) 442-2063.

