HIRAM — Tyler Easterbrooks put in 25 points and Silas Nielsen finished with 22 as the Sacopee Valley boys basketball team defeated Pine Tree Academy 71-60 on Thursday.

Dylan Capano added 14 points for the Hawks (1-2).

Silas Yeaton made four 3-pointers and scored 37 points for Pine Tree (0-2).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 83, LISBON 36: Jace Bessey scored 44 points for the Phoenix (2-0), leading them to victory in Jay.

The other 39 Spruce Mountain points were evenly distributed across 10 players, with Austin Armandi’s seven points coming in second to Bessey.

Owen Booker finished with 18 points for Lisbon (0-3).

