Liam Garriepy scored 17 points, Carter Blanche added 12 and Spencer Booth finished with 11 as Scarborough pulled out a 55-52 win over South Portland in a Class AA South boys’ basketball game Thursday night in Scarborough.

South Portland, the two-time defending Class AA champion, fell to 0-3 despite a 32-point performance by Manny Hidalgo. Gabe Gallaraga scored nine points.

The Red Riots erased a seven-point halftime deficit with a 15-7 advantage in the third quarter, but the Red Storm (2-1) outscored South Portland 17-13 in the fourth.

WELLS 66, LAKE REGION 57: Nolan Brown notched 22 points, and Spencer Carpenter contributed 13 points and 17 rebounds to power the Warriors (3-0) past the Lakers (2-1) in Wells.

Eli Roy added 12 points, and Kaden Springer had nine points and five assists.

Jackson Libby led Lake Region with 16 points. Jacoby Bardsley chipped in with 15 and Aidan Roberts scored 10.

SACOPEE VALLEY 71, PINE TREE ACADEMY 60: Tyler Easterbrooks put in 25 points and Silas Nielsen finished with 22 as the Hawks (1-2) beat the Breakers (0-2) in Hiram.

Dylan Capano added 14 points.

Silas Yeaton made four 3-pointers and scored 37 points for Pine Tree.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

BIDDEFORD 43, YORK 41: Hannah Smith scored 17 points, Jordyn Crump chipped in with 14 points, and the Tigers (1-2) edged the Wildcats (2-1) in Biddeford.

Nya Avery and Emma Joyce scored 15 points apiece for York.

EDWARD LITTLE 45, PORTLAND 33: Savannah Green scored 16 points to help the Red Eddies (2-1) beat the Bulldogs (1-2) at the Portland Expo.

Tess Robbins finished with 14 points and Layla Facchiano added 10 for Edward Little.

Portland’s Baleria Yugu scored 18 points.

