The reigning state champion Cheverus/Windham girls’ hockey team found itself on the canvas in the first period Thursday night in a battle of unbeaten teams, against the newly formed Cape Elizabeth/Portland/South Portland/Waynflete Beacons.

After starting the season with four straight shutouts, the Stags conceded four goals in the first 10 minutes against the Beacons.

All was not lost, however.

Cheverus rallied and eventually forced overtime on a goal from Brynn McKenney late in regulation, then won it, 5-4, when junior standout Lucy Johnson scored with 19.4 seconds remaining in the extra session.

“It’s definitely a good lesson for us to learn,” said Johnson. “We were able to keep our heads in the game.”

The Beacons (4-1) came out sizzling, scoring just 2:15 into the game. Libby Hooper had a shot stopped by goalie Elle Lemieux (17 saves), but Marina Bassett pounced on the rebound and sent it home.

Bassett struck again at 3:46, this time taking a pass from Hooper and scoring on a wraparound shot.

When Hooper scored at 6:16, assisted by Becca Good and Jane Flynn, the lead was 3-0 and Cheverus Coach Scott Rousseau called a timeout.

The Stags (5-0) responded, as freshman Caroline Rousseau converted the rebound of a Lucy Johnson shot at 6:49. Hooper answered at 9:05 with her second goal, assisted by Bassett, for a 4-1 advantage.

Cheverus cut the deficit to 4-3 in the second period. Mikayla Talbot scored at 3:47, with assists going to Rousseau and Lily Johnson. Lucy Johnson made it a one-goal game with she scored with 43.7 seconds left, assisted by Zoey Radford and Talbot.

In the third, McKenney took a pass from Rousseau and sent a long shot through traffic that got past Beacons goalie Erin Winship (19 saves) with 5:16 remaining.

“I just wanted to release it as well as I could,” McKenney said. “Briella (Doherty) was in front of the net and (the puck) went in.”

Both teams had good chances in overtime. Lemieux robbed Bassett twice, and at the other end, Talbot hit the post and had a shot denied by Winship, as did Rousseau.

The Stags couldn’t score on a power play that started with 2:36 remaining, but shortly after the penalty expired, Talbot fed Johnson, who sent a shot through a screen and past Winship.

“Mikayla came around the net and she sent it to me and I just shot,” Johnson said. “I just tried to get it past the defense.”

“I’m not sure a lot of teams could have looked at 3-0 and 4-1 (deficits) and have enough courage and character to keep at it all game long,” Scott Rousseau said. “I’m not happy with how we played, but I’m very proud.”

Beacons Coach Bob Mills was encouraged despite the painful ending.

“We won the first period, they won the second, the third was kind of a draw, then anything can happen in overtime,” Mills said. “They won the state championship for a reason. They’re a great team, but I think we gave them a very good game. Now we know we can play with the best of the best.”

