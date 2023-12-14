GIRLS

Audrey Cohen, Greely senior: Cohen is the two-time defending Class B state champion – as well as state-record holder – in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.27). She also won the 100 butterfly and was named Varsity Maine Girls’ Swimmer of the Year for the second straight season. She plans to swim for Penn State next year.

Maria DelMonte, Deering/Portland senior: After a season focused on club swimming, DelMonte returns to high school competition. As a sophomore she won the Class A 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle in times that were unmatched in the state.

Amelia Hughes, South Portland senior: Hughes was runner-up in the South Southwesterns 500-yard freestyle. In the Class A state meet, she finished fourth in the 500 free and seventh in the 200 free.

Jillian James, Falmouth junior: James is the two-time defending diving champion in Class A. Her score of 437.80 in the Palmer Invitational last February was the third-highest ever by a Maine girl.

Hanna Logan, Gorham sophomore: Logan was runner-up in the 200 individual medley at the Class A state meet and third in the 100 breast, helping the Rams finish second overall to Camden Hills. She’s also becoming a threat in backstroke.

Brooke Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth senior: Mahoney is the two-time defending Class B state champion in the 100 free. She also won the 200 individual medley and plans to continue her career at Davidson College, an NCAA Division I program.

Eliza Marco, Morse senior: Marco was Class B runner-up in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke. She holds the school breaststroke record and is the defending KVAC champ in that event, as well as the 200 individual medley. She plans to continue her career at Colby College.

Lucy Shaw, Cape Elizabeth junior: Shaw is the defending Class B state champion in the 200 free and was runner-up in the 500 free. She also won the North Southwesterns 100 butterfly and 200 free. She led off a 400-free relay team whose time of 3:38.17 is the fourth-best in Maine history.

Mackenzie Shields, Thornton Academy freshman: Shields opened her season with victories in the 200 individual medley (2:19) and 500 freestyle (5:26), as well as anchoring the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays to lead the Trojans to a win over 2023 Class A runner-up Gorham.

Hope Taylor, Cape Elizabeth junior: Taylor is the two-time defending Class B state champion in the 500 free and was runner-up in the 200 individual medley. She also won the North Southwesterns 500 free and was runner-up in the 100 backstroke.

BOYS

Brodie Berlinger, Gorham sophomore: As a freshman, Berlinger was runner-up in Class A in the 500-yard freestyle. He also placed ninth in the 100 backstroke. In the South Southwesterns meet, he was runner-up in the 500 free and fourth in backstroke.

Asa Giffune, Greely junior: Giffune is the defending Class B state champion in the 500 freestyle. He placed third in the 200 free. In the North Southwesterns meet, he was third in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free.

Chance Lauer, Kennebunk senior: Lauer was the Class A runner-up in diving and has the highest point total (261.95) of any returning male diver. He also was runner-up at the South Southwesterns meet.

Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth senior: McKenney is the defending Class B state champion in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly. He also won the North Southwestern titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breast. His time of 59.58 in the breast ranks 17th in Maine high school history.

Graham Plourde, Cape Elizabeth junior: Plourde is the defending Class B state champion in the 200 individual medley. He also placed fourth in the 100 butterfly and swam on two victorious relays to help the Capers win the overall title.

Keegan Rowe, Mt. Ararat senior: Rowe is the defending Class A state champion in the 50 freestyle. He also placed fourth in the 100 butterfly. He holds school records in four events: 50 free, 100 free, 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

Aidan Saunders, Mt. Ararat senior: Saunders is the defending Class A state champion in the 100 breaststroke. He also placed fourth in the 50 freestyle. He holds the school breaststroke record and contributed to all three relay school records.

Sebastian Shields, Thornton Academy senior: Shields is the defending Class A state champion in the 500 freestyle. He also placed third in the 200 free after winning both events at the South Southwesterns meet.

David Steinbrick, Cape Elizabeth senior: Steinbrick is the defending Class B state champion in the 100 and 200 freestyle. He also posted last winter’s fastest time in the 500 free, 4:39:15, which ranks fifth in Maine high school history. His best 200 free time (1:42.99) ranks eighth.

Sawyer Wright, Morse junior: Wright was the Class B runner-up in the 500 freestyle. He also placed fifth in the 200 free. He is the defending KVAC Class B champion in both events.

