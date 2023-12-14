GIRLS

1. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers are aiming for a sixth consecutive Class B crown and, despite a relatively small roster of 15, have the top-shelf talent to win again. The Mahoney sisters, Cookie and Hadley, lead the way, along with juniors Lucy Shaw and Hope Taylor. Sophomores Hannah Frothingham, Laura Leighton and Audrey Alberts provide solid depth, and talented freshmen Dove Brown, Elisa Dew and diver Luca Kleeman bolster the squad.

2. Camden Hills: Graduation took a bite out of the two-time defending Class A champion Windjammers, who have shifted to Class B this winter. Even so, seniors Lily Mott and Chloe Root and junior Sally Vannini lead a squad that received an influx of nine talented freshmen, who had a hand in seven first-place finishes in the season-opening meet with Mt. Ararat.

3. Gorham: With two-time defending champ Camden Hills moving to Class B, the race in Class A will certainly involve Gorham, the runner-up last winter. Sophomores Hanna Logan, Stella Moores and Maya Moores all placed among the top six in the 200 individual medley at the state meet. Veterans Camryn Caruso, Anna Dumais and Aspenelle De Los Reyes provide depth and leadership. Chloe Cyr leads a talented quartet of freshmen.

4. Deering/Portland: Deering/Portland is another Class A contender, particularly with the return from a year’s absence of senior Maria DelMonte, a Varsity Maine All-State performer as a sophomore who plans to continue her career at the University of Denver. Juniors Kaia West, Anica Spencer, Sophia Harrod-Kim and Anya Heiden lead a deep supporting cast.

5. Morse: The Shipbuilders return five state-meet scorers from a squad that finished fifth in Class B. Eliza Marco, Elena Trundy, Grace Tetreault and Lily Wright head a formidable senior class. Sophomore Yuiza Rodriguez is back, and freshman Olivia Craney will help keep Morse in contention.

BOYS

1. Cape Elizabeth: A third consecutive Class B state title is the goal, and the Capers return the bulk of their scorers. Seniors Cormac McKenney, David Steinbrick and Jack McCormick and junior Graham Plourde made up two victorious relays at the state meet and accounted for five individual titles and a pair of runner-up finishes. The addition of freshmen Will Harmon and Spencer Shaw adds more depth.

2. Greely: The Rangers are seeking their first Class B state title since their five-year reign ended in 2014. Seniors Tommy Leggat-Barr and Brady Hale, juniors Asa Giffune and Hayden Petrie and sophomore Ike Barr all achieved top-eight individual results at the state meet, where Greely placed third behind Cape and Mt. Desert Island. The influx of four freshmen will bolster an already deep roster of 28.

3. Scarborough: Coming off consecutive Class A state titles, the Red Storm took a significant hit from graduation but remain formidable. Seniors Owen Kasper and Ryan Vigue lead a squad of 14 that includes juniors Stephen Ranger and Jacob Ducey. All four scored at last winter’s state meet. Club swimmers Nolan Green and Ronan Hashimoto Andrew are two of six promising freshmen.

4. Morse: The Shipbuilders are looking to move up from their fourth-place showing in Class B last winter. Graduation claimed Andrew Leighton, but senior Finn Weafer and juniors Sawyer Wright, Gaffney McDonough, David Mitchell, Anders Savage and Noah Grondin all scored at the state meet. Four freshmen, including swimmer/diver Fletcher McDonough, add to Morse’s depth.

5. Falmouth: The Navigators finished 12th in Class A last winter, but an injection of young club swimmers and the possible return of 2022 Varsity Maine All-State selection Cole Gorsuch make Falmouth a dark horse to contend in February. Sophomore Malcolm Sprague and freshman Ben Zaslavsky join a roster of 22 that includes a solid returning core, led by juniors Sean Lowery, Elliott Resnick and Luka Topalovic.

