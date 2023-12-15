I am writing because it has come to my attention that the seven-person Maine Board of Environmental Protection has the power to dictate the number of future electric vehicles on Maine roads (“Maine considering California-style incentives to encourage electric vehicle sales,” Dec. 13) . I’m reeling to think that these individuals, who are not elected and do not represent the people of Maine or our free market, have this liberty.

I’ve loved Maine all my life; we have fierce independence and self-reliance. So, how is it that some of our leaders have allowed themselves to be fooled into a course so misguided? Is it correct that a petition of a paltry 150 people began this debacle? If, by insanity, this measure moves forward, what does that future look like for the majority of a state with such rural communities?

We have a looming problem with housing and a high percentage of our residents are on some form of assistance. One has to ask if the thought of affordability or quality of life is to be considered by this panel. How will Mainers, struggling to stay warm, fed and in affordable housing, manage the burden of a mandated type of vehicle? I have no confidence that Maine is ready to provide the charging stations, and the maintenance of them, if the conditions of our roads are any indication of their commitment to public services.

The people of Maine must wake up! The technology has yet to be advanced and a panel forcing the market will not turn fantasy into reality.

Vickie Shane

Buxton

