I support the ideas in the recent editorial (“Our View: Airport parking lot proposal drags us backward,” Dec. 12) to avoid building another Jetport parking lot. In particular, I encourage Jetport management to focus on ways to make use of existing parking spaces in the nearby Maine Mall area.

That sea of parking spaces is more visible to Jetport customers than the Pink Lot. Let’s try harder to live within the existing nearby parking lots’ footprint.

John Duncan
Yarmouth

