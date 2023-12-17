Police are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown Biddeford cheese shop Sunday afternoon.

Officials told News Center Maine that the robbery took place around 3 p.m. at Nibblesford, located at 5 Washington St.

No one was injured, but the suspect remained at large as of Sunday night.

Police described the suspect as wearing a mask and “shabby clothes” and standing about 6 feet tall. The suspect fled the store on foot.

Nibblesford received an outpouring of support on its Facebook page from Biddeford residents and customers. “Everyone is fine, but we were robbed at gunpoint,” the shop’s owners wrote in a post.

Police did not say what the robber took from the shop.

Nibblesford was opened in 2021 by brothers Ian and Travis Kern, according to the business’s website. The owners say they are committed to bringing the best cheese Maine has to offer to its customers.

