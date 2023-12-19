LEWISTON — The city has issued a flood evacuation order for parts of Lewiston starting 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and has asked people to leave their homes no later than 5 p.m.
The order will remain in effect until noon Wednesday.
A shelter has been opened at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St. Residents who need help with evacuation should call the non-emergency number for dispatch at 207-784-6421.
The following streets and roads will be closed, and people living on these streets should leave:
— Switzerland Road at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, to Gulf Island Avenue
— Tall Pines Drive from North Woods to Strawberry Avenue
— Oxford Street at Cedar Street
— River Street at Oxford Street, Nel Court
— Lincoln Drive
— Lincoln Terrace
— River Road at Ferry Road will have limited access
— Lincoln Street from Cedar Street to South Avenue
Motorists are asked not to drive in these areas or if the road is flooded.
