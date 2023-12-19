LEWISTON — The city has issued a flood evacuation order for parts of Lewiston starting 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and has asked people to leave their homes no later than 5 p.m.

The order will remain in effect until noon Wednesday.

A shelter has been opened at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St. Residents who need help with evacuation should call the non-emergency number for dispatch at 207-784-6421.

Related

Get updates via Breaking News email

The following streets and roads will be closed, and people living on these streets should leave:

— Switzerland Road at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, to Gulf Island Avenue

— Tall Pines Drive from North Woods to Strawberry Avenue

Advertisement

— Oxford Street at Cedar Street

— River Street at Oxford Street, Nel Court

— Lincoln Drive

— Lincoln Terrace

— River Road at Ferry Road will have limited access

— Lincoln Street from Cedar Street to South Avenue

Motorists are asked not to drive in these areas or if the road is flooded.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
December 2023 storm, lewiston maine, listen
Related Stories
Latest Articles