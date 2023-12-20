GIRLS

1. Scarborough: The reigning SMAA champion was second in the Class A meet to Bangor by a narrow 94-89.5 margin. While Bangor graduated standout sprinter Anna Connors, the Red Storm have lost their own speed stars; Caroline Fallona (first in the 55 meters) graduated, and Emerson Flaker (first in the 400) will be playing only basketball this winter. Laurel Driscoll will be a top distance runner, and the Red Storm still have good event coverage from the likes of Kyleigh Record (800 to 2-mile), Isabel Harmon (high jump, pole vault, hurdles), Bailey Stoddard-Baughman (jumps, hurdles, sprints) and Amelia Caruso (sprints).

2. York: The Wildcats are the favorites to repeat as Class B champions because they still have the distance duo of Cary Drake and Molly Kenealy, who last winter combined to score 42 of the team’s 62.5 points. They also led York to the Class B cross country championship, finishing first and seventh, respectively. Six other indoor state meet scorers return. The trio of Karianna Hulstrom, Eliza Dunn and Audrey Drennan could be a formidable group in the hurdles. Expect Freeport and Greely, along with Old Town from the north, to be top contending teams.

3. Portland: Distance standout Samantha Moore is a strong candidate to win multiple events, as she did last winter and spring (800 and mile indoors, 800 and 1,600 outdoors). She also is the Class A cross country state championship. Annaliese Collin can provide points in a variety of events. At last winter’s state meet, Collin was third in the high jump, second in the pole vault and ran a leg on the winning 3,200-relay team. Alisandra Lindos is a threat in the long and triple jumps and the sprints, and there’s a strong distance group behind Moore, including Ava Chadbourne, Ella Vinkemulder, Maia Endicott, Kate Morrison and Sylvie Holmes. Portland can improve on its third-place finish at last year’s Class A meet.

4. Freeport: Still a young team, improvement over last winter’s third-place finish at the Class B meet is quite possible because of the combination of depth and coverage across events. Kessa Benner was second in the pole vault indoors and third outdoors. Sophomore Lizalyn Boudreau (third in 400 indoors and outdoors) and junior Lucy Riggs lead the sprinters. Sophomore Lilah Hall placed in both the 800 and mile last winter and ran with Riggs and Boudreau on Freeport’s winning 1,600 outdoor relay. Add in 2023 indoor state meet qualifiers Josie Spaulding, Esther Perry and Caroline Carter in the distance events, and senior sprinter Norah Albertini, and there is championship potential.

5. Bonny Eagle: The Scots will always be strong in the mile and 2-mile, thanks to their powerhouse cross country team. The top seven XC runners are all on the indoor team, which has 45 members. The distance crew is led by 2-mile state champ Addy Thibodeau and Marina Violette. Julia Pendleton is the returning champion in the long jump and has already posted a new personal best. She’s also a threat in the sprints. Lilla Freeman will be a point-scorer in the jumps for a team that intends to challenge for top honors.

BOYS

1. Portland: The Bulldogs were fifth in Class A last winter and are looking to improve, led by a distance contingent that won the Class A cross country title. Nathan Blades figures to battle Noble’s Maddox Jordan for supremacy in the distance events. He’s also capable of scoring in the long jump. Myles Hang was fourth in the 55 hurdles last winter and could add shot put points. Benjamin Prestes (fourth in the 800) and Elias Coleman (mile, 2-mile) should contribute. The Bulldogs also have a group of up-and-coming sprinters in the junior division.

2. York: Coach Ted Hutch’s crew finished second last year in the Class B meet to St. Dominic. Record-setting shot putter Matt Charpentier has graduated, but the Wildcats’ other nine top point-scorers return, including Nick Hoy (sprints, relays) and Sam Hunter (middle distance). Hoy was third in the 400 last winter. Hunter was second in the 800 outdoors. The addition of high jumper Gavin Davis and distance runner Aidan Ring will help. Last spring at the Class B outdoor championships, Davis was second in the high jump and Ring was second in the 3,200 meters.

3. Scarborough: The Red Storm won the Class A title for a seventh straight season in February. Can they make it eight in a row? Coach Derek Veilleux says it’s possible but will require strong efforts in the relay races, meeting expectations for top returners like state champion shot putter Nate Murray and pole vaulter Wyatt Martin (indoor runner-up, outdoor state champion), and getting points in a variety of events. Hurdler John Read and 2-miler Ethan Keller (fourth in 2023) will be key performers. Indoor track newcomer Cooper Mallar, a junior, has impressed in the sprints and high jump in early meets.

4. South Portland: The Red Riots’ large team, particularly its strong junior division contingent, dominated the SMAA meet last season. At the state meet, South Portland finished 10th, behind SMAA foes Scarborough, Falmouth, Noble, Portland, Bonny Eagle and Marshwood. South Portland will still be at its best in league meets, but its top-tier talent is improving. Arnaud Sioho, a junior, is one of the state’s top triple jumpers and finished second last winter. Tyler Bryant (high jump, shot put, triple jump), Evan Small (2-mile), and Caleb Ramsell (hurdles) are looking to get on a state meet podium, and Michael Lawlor (800) and Matthew Berry (hurdles) are getting close to that level.

5. Freeport: Like the Falcons’ girls’ team, the Freeport boys were third at last winter’s state meet. Reece Perry is back as the Class B-record setting pole vaulter. The distance group, led by senior Will Spaulding, is coming off a third straight championship in cross country. Seniors Harry Walker (middle distance) and Andrew Oshetski and sophomores Brady Webber (high jump, pole vault) and Tyler Burns (triple jump) are also scoring threats.

