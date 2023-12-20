Wednesday, Dec. 20
Boys’ Basketball
• Telstar/Gould at Sacopee Valley, ppd.
Girls’ Basketball
• Wells at Marshwood, 5 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Cape Elizabeth at Leavitt/GNG/Poland/Oak Hill (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4:10 p.m.
• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 6 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 4 p.m.
• Cheverus/Windham at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
• Morse at MDI, 6 p.m.
Indoor Track
• Freeport, Gray-New Gloucester, Greely, Lake Region, Yarmouth at USM, 4:30 p.m.
• Edward Little, Leavitt, MCI, Messalonskee, Mt. Ararat, Oxford Hills, Winslow at Bowdoin, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
• Cheverus, Marshwood at Scarborough/Gorham, 5 p.m.
• Kennebunk, Sanford at Portland, 5:30 p.m.
• Bucksport, MCI, Mountain Valley at Oceanside, 6 p.m.
• Camden Hills, Edward Little, Gardiner at Skowhegan, ppd.
• Cony, Erskine Academy, Mount View at Morse, ppd.
• Fryeburg, York at Noble, 6 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat/Brunswick at Lincoln Academy, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 21
Boys’ Basketball
• Bonny Eagle at Windham, 7 p.m.
• Cheverus at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
• Deering at Edward Little, 7 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Falmouth, 7 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Westbrook, 7 p.m.
• Leavitt at Poland, 6:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.
• Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.
• Mt. View at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Noble at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• North Yarmouth Academy at Dirigo, 5 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Biddeford, 7 p.m.
• Traip Academy at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.
• Waynflete at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Wells at Freeport, 7 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
• York at Marshwood, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Biddeford at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.
• Boothbay at Traip Academy, 5 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Mountain Valley, 6 p.m.
• Cheverus at Portland, 6 p.m.
• Edward Little at Brunswick, 6 p.m.
• Falmouth at Gorham, 5:30 p.m.
• Freeport at Wells, 6 p.m.
• Greely at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.
• Lake Region at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.
• Lisbon at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at York, 6 p.m.
• Massabesic at South Portland, 7 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Oceanside at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Winthrop, 5 p.m.
• Poland at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Sanford at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Scarborough at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Windham at Bonny Eagle, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Brunswick/Freeport at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (Watson Arena), 5 p.m.
• Scarborough at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), 5:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 7:20 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Brunswick at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 7:15 p.m.
• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook (Ice Vault), 8:40 p.m.
Indoor Track
• Belfast, Brunswick, Skowhegan, Erskine Academy, Nokomis, Lincoln Academy, at Bowdoin, 5 p.m.
Swimming
• Cheverus at Freeport (Bowdoin), 7:15 p.m.
• Gorham at Westbrook, 4 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
• Windham at Deering/Portland (Sanford-Springvale YMCA), 5 p.m.
Wrestling
• Massabesic, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Deering, 5 p.m.
